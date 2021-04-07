CLIFTON, N.J., Apr. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CS Analytical Laboratory, the world's only cGMP, FDA-registered and inspected contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, officially announced today a partnership agreement with Industrial Production Processes (IPP) Ltd. The agreement, which became official on March 17, 2021, will grant rights for IPP group to represent and promote the CS Analytical service offering to their key clients in the UK and Ireland. With locations in Birmingham, UK and Cork, Ireland, IPP is well established in both territories, and routinely meets with the key stakeholders who are in need of routine USP and EP container qualification testing and USP 1207 integrity testing. As a leading technical distributor of packaging equipment to the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors in these geographic areas, IPP has the local knowledge and experience to enhance the CS Analytical presence and assist their clients with a unique service offering.
Commented IPP Managing Director Jack Daly, "Partnering with CS Analytical was an easy and natural decision as we are already well established in the relevant packaging instrument field and its cGMP laboratory testing offering allows the IPP team to better serve our client base with a broader, required and unique service offering."
"IPP has a long and established history in the package equipment field and their ability to promote the CS Analytical testing program will enable them to better serve their client based on multiple fronts," commented Brian Mulhall, CEO of CS Analytical.
Routine container qualification testing has become much more stringent and intense due to recent changes to the standard USP methods. Clients globally are looking for service providers that understand the complexity of these unique requirements and have the laboratory experience to execute the qualification testing required. CS Analytical is wholly focused on this niche market and can assist clients in defining the required qualification methods and help to ensure that they are done in a cGMP, FDA regulated laboratory. In addition, with the growth of the USP 1207 container integrity testing requirements, IPP clients who are purchasing instruments commonly need an experienced service provider to assist with method development and validation. The partnership between IPP and CS Analytical will add an additional layer of comfort and support, thus helping clients meet the CCIT requirements in a more timely and cost-effective manner.
About CS Analytical Laboratory
The world's only cGMP, FDA-registered contract laboratory exclusively designed and dedicated to container testing for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries, the CS Analytical Team includes world-leading experts and thought-leaders on FDA and EU regulatory expectations and USP and EP primary package testing requirements inclusive of container closure integrity (CCI) testing (CCIT). Test services include CCI method development, validation, and analysis, USP/EP/JP physical and physicochemical testing, and Comprehensive and Complementary services for all common or unique primary packaging components and systems inclusive of glass, plastic, elastomeric, and more. CS Analytical is the single source to ensure a regulated industry product-package system meets strict, complex, and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
About Industrial Production Processes (IPP) Ltd
With over 40 years' experience, IPP (IPT Ltd trading as IPP in Ireland and formerly APP in the UK) is a technical distributor of manufacturing equipment to the electronics, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors across Ireland and the UK. With a strong presence representing package equipment and instrumentation, our team of service and sales engineers is committed to meeting the technical requirements of our clients in a timely and effective manner.
