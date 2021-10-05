CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Robin Dufresne, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services Practice and member of CSG's Executive Leadership Team, has been named among The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants of 2021 by The Consulting Report.
The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants of 2021 are individuals who advise the largest and fastest growing healthcare and life sciences companies across the globe. Through their deep domain expertise they provide strategic insight to management teams so they may better guide and grow their organizations, optimize operational efficiency, leverage the latest in technology, and launch new products and services, among other activities. Awardees were nominated and selected based on their demonstrated career commitment to the healthcare industry and their ability to deliver consistent best-in-class consulting services. They anticipate the needs of their clients, in turn helping them achieve key milestones and objectives, and in parallel advancing the overall healthcare industry at large.
Ms. Dufresne has 15 years of healthcare consulting experience, including four years with the State of Maine where she served as Medicaid Operations Director and used a novel approach to replace and modernize the state's Medicaid systems. Robin is a thought leader in Healthcare IT and reform initiatives and has a respected presence in national industry groups. She has collaborated with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as a member of the Medicaid Technology Alliance, helping to guide state Medicaid agencies toward modular systems implementations that lower operational costs and improve outcomes. She also served as the Board Chair for the Private Sector Technology Group and led collaboration activities with CMS and the State Technology Advisory Group. Robin has a Master of Science Management degree in Healthcare Administration from New England College.
"Robin is a major force in maximizing the value of CSG's client services," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her expertise is always in high demand and she is skilled in assuring our clients receive exceptional value from CSG teams. We are all proud of Robin's recognition as one of The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants in the country."
CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.
CONTACT:
Robin Dufresne
Executive Vice President, Healthcare and Human Services
CSG Government Solutions
180 N. Stetson Ave
Suite 3200
Chicago, IL 60601
Office: 312.444.2760 Fax: 312.938.2191
ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:
CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical programs. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG has established itself as a trusted adviser to government agencies across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, rdufresne@csgdelivers.com
SOURCE CSG Government Solutions