CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSG Government Solutions, a national leader in government program modernization, today announced that Robin Dufresne, Director of CSG's Healthcare and Human Services Practice and member of CSG's Executive Leadership Team, has been named among The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants of 2021 by The Consulting Report.

The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants of 2021 are individuals who advise the largest and fastest growing healthcare and life sciences companies across the globe. Through their deep domain expertise they provide strategic insight to management teams so they may better guide and grow their organizations, optimize operational efficiency, leverage the latest in technology, and launch new products and services, among other activities. Awardees were nominated and selected based on their demonstrated career commitment to the healthcare industry and their ability to deliver consistent best-in-class consulting services. They anticipate the needs of their clients, in turn helping them achieve key milestones and objectives, and in parallel advancing the overall healthcare industry at large.

Ms. Dufresne has 15 years of healthcare consulting experience, including four years with the State of Maine where she served as Medicaid Operations Director and used a novel approach to replace and modernize the state's Medicaid systems. Robin is a thought leader in Healthcare IT and reform initiatives and has a respected presence in national industry groups. She has collaborated with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as a member of the Medicaid Technology Alliance, helping to guide state Medicaid agencies toward modular systems implementations that lower operational costs and improve outcomes. She also served as the Board Chair for the Private Sector Technology Group and led collaboration activities with CMS and the State Technology Advisory Group. Robin has a Master of Science Management degree in Healthcare Administration from New England College.

"Robin is a major force in maximizing the value of CSG's client services," says John Walsworth, CSG's Chief Executive Officer. "Her expertise is always in high demand and she is skilled in assuring our clients receive exceptional value from CSG teams. We are all proud of Robin's recognition as one of The Top 50 Healthcare Consultants in the country."

CSG Government Solutions deploys highly experienced teams and innovative methods, knowledge, and tools to help governments modernize complex program enterprises. CSG clients include 46 state and territory governments, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Labor, and large municipal governments.

CONTACT:

Robin Dufresne

Executive Vice President, Healthcare and Human Services

CSG Government Solutions

180 N. Stetson Ave

Suite 3200

Chicago, IL 60601

Office: 312.444.2760 Fax: 312.938.2191

rdufresne@csgdelivers.com

ABOUT CSG GOVERNMENT SOLUTIONS:

CSG Government Solutions is a leading government operations consulting firm helping states modernize critical programs. We help governments leverage innovative technology and processes to meet the challenges of administering complex programs. Founded in 1997, CSG has established itself as a trusted adviser to government agencies across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.csgdelivers.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Robin Dufresne, CSG Government Solutions, 312.444.2760, rdufresne@csgdelivers.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE CSG Government Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.