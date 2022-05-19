Scores Reflect CSI's Ability to Discover Talent and Build Relationships
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSI Companies' Healthcare IT division earned top marks in KLAS Research's 2022 Go-Live Support performance report, being recognized for its strong support, ability to quickly supply well-vetted resources, and delivering well-planned engagements. The report, which analyzes the factors that lead to overall go-live outcomes, comes just months after CSI Healthcare IT was named Best in KLAS for Go-Live Support for the third time in the past four years.
Customer feedback and satisfaction measure the overall performance scores, broken into five categories — loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value. CSI Healthcare IT received A's across the board with an overall performance score of 96.4 out of 100. In the report, clients highlighted CSI's ability to deliver quality outcomes and, "find [clients] the best available resources as quickly as possible."
The report also revealed that when it comes to choosing a go-live partner, clients prioritize relationships. Over one-third of surveyed organizations cited a prior relationship with the firm as a top factor in their selection.
Alyssa Tillery, new division president of CSI Healthcare IT, believes the scores are a testament to CSI's constant dedication to service excellence.
"For CSI, go-live success is rooted in matching the best consultant to each role, which we do by learning our client's unique culture and coupling detailed planning with a thorough vetting process. CSI looks forward to further enhancing these practices to continue to drive tangible outcomes and satisfaction for all our clients," Tillery said.
About CSI Healthcare IT
CSI Healthcare IT, a division of CSI Companies, brings over three decades of consulting experience to deliver comprehensive IT implementation solutions. Working closely with clients to design, develop, activate, and manage their information systems, CSI shapes strategies to meet the evolving workforce needs of healthcare organizations nationwide.
Media Contact
Eva Shinavski, CSI Companies, 1 (904) 685-8639, eshinavski@csicompanies.com
SOURCE CSI Companies