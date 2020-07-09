KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global biotherapeutics leader CSL Behring today announced the recipients of its 2020 Professor Heimburger Award for coagulation research just ahead of the first ever virtual congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH).
The annual global Professor Heimburger Awards program recognizes the clinical and/or preclinical research of emerging coagulation specialists who are driven to improve the care of patients with bleeding disorders. The program demonstrates the company's continuing promise to support pioneering research by providing a €20,000 (~$22,500) research grant annually, to each of five recipients. This year's recipients are:
- Eline van Bergen, University Medical Center – Utrecht, Netherlands
Project: Biochemical markers to detect the observed changes after ankle joint distraction in hemophilic arthropathy; paving the way to personalized medicine
- Dorith Claushuis – Catharina Hospital Eindhoven, Maastricht University Medical Center – Netherlands
Project: Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibition in hemostasis and bleeding
- Mariasanta Napolitano – PROMISE Department, University of Palermo – Italy
Project: Combined point-of-care tools to improve treatment adherence and health-related quality of life in patients with severe hemophilia
- Gerard Jansen – Erasmus University Medical Center – Rotterdam, Netherlands
Project: Using super-resolution microscopy to unravel the organization of platelet granules in bleeding disorders
- Linda de Heer – Leiden University Medical Center – Netherlands
Project: A novel in vitro flow model for testing mechanical heart valve thrombosis and anticoagulant therapies
"Our leadership in hemophilia and other bleeding disorders starts with innovative science and extends beyond what is happening in our own labs or product portfolio to advance research and patient care across the globe," said Antti Kourula, Vice President, Hematology Therapeutic Area, CSL Behring. "We look forward to the exciting research the Heimburger Awards supports."
In addition, CSL Behring will highlight its continued commitment to scientific research and innovation by participating as a Gold level sponsor at ISTH 2020 Virtual Congress. During the Congress, CSL Behring will host two symposia and two product theaters, along with supporting eight posters. (Full abstracts may be reviewed at https://abstracts.isth.org/)
CSL Behring Supported Symposia & Product Theaters (Tuesday, July 14, 2020)
- New Standards of Care: Treatment Across the Spectrum of Hemophilia B | 10:15–11:30 EDT
- Beyond Clinical Trials: Hemophilia A Care in the Real World | 11:45–13:00 EDT
- Advancing Standards of Care in VWD: Challenges, Diagnosis and Treatment | 13:15–14:00 EDT
- Managing Patients Requiring Urgent Warfarin Reversal: A Case Based Presentation | 14:00 EDT
CSL Behring Supported Posters
- Efficacy and safety of a 21-day dosing interval in patients with hemophilia B treated with rIX-FP (Ingrid Pabinger) | Poster number PB0930
- Real-world evidence on the use of rIX-FP in patients with hemophilia B: Interim results from three multinational prospective, non-interventional, post-market surveillance studies (Giancarlo Castaman) | Poster number PB1051
- Population pharmacokinetic simulation analysis for extended dosing regimens of recombinant coagulation factor IX albumin fusion protein (rIX-FP) in adult and pediatric patients with hemophilia B (William McKeand) | Poster number PB1065
- Comparison of FVIII prophylaxis treatment regimen and associated clinical outcomes between rVIII-SingleChain and other rFVIII products commonly used in Italian hemophilia A patients (Cristina Santoro) | Poster number PB0898
- Prophylactic Factor VIII consumption and clinical outcomes in Italian Hemophilia A patients who switched to extended dosing intervals with long-acting rVIII-SingleChain: a retrospective patient chart review (Maria Elisa Mancuso) | Poster number PB0899
- Treatment of hemophilia A with rVIII-SingleChain in Italy: Physician and patient survey (Cristina Santoro) | Poster number PB1050
- Combined Analysis of Dendritic Cell (DC) HLA-class-II (HLAcII) Peptidomic Profiling Data Derived from Different Therapeutic Factor VIII Proteins (tFVIIIs) in Independent Experiments/Laboratories (Tom Howard) | Poster number PB0220
- Sequence Mismatch Between Therapeutic (t) and Endogenous (e) Factor VIII Proteins (FVIIIs), and HLA-class-II (HLAcII)-Binding in the Development of Neutralizing Anti-tFVIII-Antibodies in Hemophilia A (HA): Evidence from the PATH Study (Vincent P. Diego) | Poster number PB0237
About the CSL Behring Professor Heimburger Awards
Professor Norbert Heimburger was an employee of CSL Behring for more than 30 years and devoted his work to blood coagulation. One of his major contributions in this area was the development of virus-safe plasma products based on pasteurization, a development that led CSL Behring to produce the world's first virus-inactivated factor VIII concentrate to treat patients with hemophilia. More information about the Professor Heimburger Awards, including application information for 2021 can be found at: https://www.cslbehring.com/r-and-d/awards-and-grants/professor-heimburger-award
About CSL Behring
CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.
CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 26,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit Vita CSLBehring.com/vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSLBehring.