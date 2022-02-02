BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CSOFT International, The Global Leader in Translation and Localization Solutions, has successfully attained its certificate for the International Translation Quality Certification, also known as ISO 17100:2015, for its global operations across North America, Asia, and Europe.
"CSOFT has always made translation quality and customer satisfaction our top priorities," said Shunee Yee, CSOFT President and CEO. "Achieving ISO 17100 certification validates CSOFT's dedication to our quality management system, which ensures consistent and high-quality translations, improved customer satisfaction, and increased productivity."
CSOFT's ISO certification shows the company's commitment to continued growth within the language market and delivering the best possible service to new and existing clients, so that customers can be confident that they are receiving the best possible service the industry has to offer. CSOFT's most recent growth encompasses a full range of translation and localization solutions for emerging and established clients in innovative industry areas. In particular, CSOFT Health Sciences, Leaders in Medical Translations, represents CSOFT's growing service offering for life sciences clients seeking to localize a full range of medical documents and regulatory submissions.
The ISO 17100:2015 certification, which is specifically designed to gauge the quality of language and translation services, follows CSOFT's ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 13485:2016 certifications. The International Standard specifies requirements for all aspects of the translation process directly affecting the quality and delivery of translation services. This is a very detailed certification which governs how translations are prepared, managed, executed, and how resources are selected, recruited, and managed for all associated pre and postproduction activities.
About CSOFT International
CSOFT International is a leading provider of cross-border communications for enterprises seeking growth in global markets. Our expertise in translation and localization, documentation, and branding encompasses a full range of end-to-end content and consulting services that we deliver in over 250 languages. With a focus in health sciences and smart technology, we work closely with our clients to deliver precision solutions to the challenges of engaging markets, consumers, and regulatory environments worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.csoftintl.com/
About CSOFT Health Sciences
CSOFT Health Sciences, leaders in medical translations, provides end-to-end medical translation services for all phases of the product lifecycle, from pre-clinical to post-launch. We also specialize in market access consulting, medical writing, and CTD/eCTD submissions with the FDA, EMA, and NMPA. Our operations are certified in ISO 9001:2015, ISO 17100, and ISO 13485:2016, ensuring our customized solutions meet the rigorous regulatory requirements of global submissions. To learn more, please visit: https://lifesciences.csoftintl.com/
