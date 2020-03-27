CStone submits new drug application for the targeted therapy avapritinib in Taiwan for the treatment of adults with advanced PDGFRA exon 18 mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumor

-- Data submitted to the TFDA show an ORR of 84% with most adverse events (AEs) reported as Grade 1 or 2 for avapritinib in patients with advanced GIST harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations -- -- In January 2020, avapritinib received approval from the U.S. FDA and became the first and only precision therapy approved for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic PDGFRA exon 18 mutant GIST --