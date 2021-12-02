(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

 By CTI BioPharma Corp., JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit at 3:40 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

Presentation details: 

Event: JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit  

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021 

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp. 

We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts: 

Argot Partners 

+212-600-1902 

cti@argotpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cti-biopharma-to-present-at-the-jmp-securities-hematology--oncology-summit-on-monday-december-6-301436710.html

SOURCE CTI BioPharma Corp.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.