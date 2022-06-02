(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

SEATTLE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

Presentation details:

Event: Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Event: JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Both presentations will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.

About CTI BioPharma Corp.

We are a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. CTI has one FDA-approved product VONJO™ (pacritinib), a JAK2 and IRAK1, that spares JAK1. VONJO is approved for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. CTI is conducting the Phase 3 PACIFICA study of VONJO in patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia as a post-marketing requirement.

VONJO™ is a trademark of CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:

Argot Partners

+212-600-1902

cti@argotpartners.com

 

