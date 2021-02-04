FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chesapeake Toxicology Resources, LLC (CTR Labs) is pleased to announce to the Frederick Community its launching of confirmatory testing for COVID-19 (SARS CoV-2) via state-of-the-art rt-PCR testing. CTR Labs is isolating and amplifying three unique gene fragments as a confirmation threshold ensuring proper identification of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, CTR now has the technology to screen for the newly reported "UK Variant" of COVID-19.
Patients can visit CTR at the Riverside Technology Park location at 8415 Progress Drive, Suite V (directly off Monocacy Drive) Frederick MD between the hours of 7am and 2pm. CTR will also provide daily pick-ups for samples collected at physicians' offices or clinics in the greater Frederick area. The goal and mission of CTR is to provide superior testing and reporting to the Frederick community within 24-36 hours from sample collection. Direct Reporting to the patient is available by secure email.
If you have questions regarding the testing process or reporting options, please call Joe Magluilo or speak to one of the laboratory professionals aby calling 240.397.7060. Questions or concerns can also be emailed to lab@ctrlabs.com.
Joseph Magluilo, CTR Laboratory, 240.397.7060, jmagluilo@ctrlabs.com
