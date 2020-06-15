CAMBRIDGE, Md., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, the East Coast's first outdoor cultivator, continues to grow its outdoor footprint by expanding to three acres in 2020. Believed to be the largest outdoor cultivation east of the Mississippi, CULTA has planted its second annual outdoor crop. With the success of 2019's harvest, CULTA has invested more in innovative technology and expansion of its outdoor cultivation. The first wave of 2020 organic-managed Clean Green Certified cannabis will hit the field in June.
As reported by the Washington Post in October 2019, CULTA's outdoor commercial cannabis harvest was a first for the East. To prepare for its second outdoor season, the cultivation team made huge investments in automation and equipment, including a new crop canopy system with computer-operated retractable walls and roof by Cravo. CULTA will harvest popular strains, like Diesel Dough, Poochie Love, and The Vision, by hand, using natural-based products. This environmentally friendly agricultural process meets the requirements of the rigorous Clean Green certification program.
"Last year gave us the confidence to double down on people, resources and technology," said CULTA President, CEO and co-founder Mackie Barch. "I am incredibly proud of this team for continuing to innovate cannabis production in Maryland."
Cravo is a Canadian-based company with over 40 years of developing structural design solutions in six continents for crops across many sectors, like fruit, berry, vegetable, flower and reforestation. "CULTA's new retractable roof will allow them to benefit from optimal outdoor conditions while managing unpredictable weather," said Cravo Business Development Manager, Benjamin Martin.
CULTA uses only natural-based products in growing its high-quality cannabis. It was the first organically managed farm in Maryland to be certified by Clean Green Certified, the largest and most award-winning cannabis certification program in the world. Last year, Clean Green Certified sent CULTA soil samples to a federally licensed agriculture lab for pesticide screening to confirm that its farm was not using synthetic pesticides or other prohibited substances in its farming or processing facilities.
"Harmful pesticides can be concentrated in extracts," said Founder and CEO Chris Van Hook. "For medical patients looking for safe products, it's extremely important to see that Clean Green logo. CULTA has not changed its methodology since 2019 and expects to receive the coveted Clean Green Certification again this year.
"There are more variables with an outdoor grow," said Outdoor Cultivation Manager David Myrowitz. "It's challenging, but the flavor and aroma of outdoor cannabis are absolutely worth the additional effort."
Born in 2014, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's a medicine and lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.CULTA.io.
