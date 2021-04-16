TORONTO, Apr. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culture-based production of cell-derived biologics and whole-cell therapies continues to permeate the biopharmaceutical market. In 2019, seven of the ten best-selling drugs were biologics. Pharmaceutical organizations are rapidly developing new culture-based therapeutics and techniques, from therapeutic antibodies and proteins to recombinant hormones and clotting factors. Regenerative drugs, mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC)-derived materials and engineered tissue production are also emerging fields.
The scale of clinical cell-based therapy is vast, ranging from personalized, benchtop culturing platforms to multi-liter bioprocess techniques. Facilities expanding highly specialized cell lines for use in therapies require scale-ups that avoid the shear-damage and stress that can occur when using bioreactors. For this reason, small and mid-size facilities have an increased need for static, precision-controlled culture incubators with an array of sizes to facilitate small, personalized medicine assays through large-capacity units that house gentle agitation machinery for biological expression.
Register for this webinar to hear an expert from PHCNA discuss the "other side" of cell and biologic production that doesn't require stirred bioreactors. We will explore different cell expression platforms that enable various cell-based manufacturing within the small- and medium-range scale of production, including GMP-grade control and sterilization techniques.
Join Holly Hattaway, Incubator Product Specialist, PHC Corporation of North America, for the live webinar on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cultivation Technology Considerations Within the Cell-Based Scale-Up Continuum.
