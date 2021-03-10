AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culturati Summit, the virtual event of the year on corporate culture, today announced its upcoming event April 6-8, 2021. Previously an invitation-only, in-person event for C-Suite and other executives, this year's conversation is open to all culture champions sharing their inspiring stories and actionable takeaways. Leaders are encouraged to bring their entire team. Culturati Summit 2021 will focus on the most pressing corporate culture issues this year, including:
- Mental Health & Well-being
- Manager Empowerment
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leadership
In virtual conversations and presentations with live Q&A - led by top experts and practitioners including CEOs, authors, people leaders, scholars and more - Culturati Summit will explore and reimagine corporate culture while facing difficult conversations head-on. Featured speakers include Arianna Huffington, Tristan J Walker, Shellye Archambeau, Morgan DeBaun, Mark McClain and many other leaders. Full list of speakers at https://culturatisummit.com/speakers.
"Culturati Summit is built around intimate, candid conversations and the sharing of ideas," said Eugene Sepulveda, CEO of the Entrepreneurs Foundation and co-founder/CEO of Culturati. "We want the audience to show up and be vulnerable, be inspired, and share key insights. We've invited speakers with actionable advice for pants-on-fire issues facing our organizations today. We'll share our playbooks for meaningful & positive action impacting our cultures during these extraordinary times."
With employee burnout on the rise, social isolation surging, and productivity waning, organizational change-makers are doubling down on culture to re-invigorate employee well-being and inclusion.
Just a few of the session topics include:
- Meaningful Conversations about Mental Health in the Workplace
- Building Innovative and Authentic Corporate Cultures
- Building a Brand that Stands for DEI without Sacrificing the Bottom Line
- Empowering Managers to be a Coach
- The Intersection of Mental Health and Ambition for Leaders
- How Diversity can be your Superpower
"I know that our speakers' voices will inspire a shift from disingenuous attempts at 'checking a box,' to real conversations about the ways in which we may not have lived up to our attempts at diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workspaces," said Sepulveda.
About Culturati Summit
Spanning three days from April 6th through April 8th, the virtual summit includes 4 hours of programming each day with keynotes, Q&A discussions, sessions of panels and workshops along with team meetups, networking and on-demand content. The event is hosted in DoubleA Lab's Phygital World allowing sponsors to showcase their product, services and experiences in an immersive virtual world that unlocks engaging experiential possibilities.
Register for Culturati Summit 2021 at https://culturatisummit.com/register-now. Groups of 10 or more ask about the Corporate Team Package by emailing info@culturatisummit.com.
About Culturati
Culturati® is a community of CEOs, executives, managers, investors, and scholars who practice and study culture building and share our playbooks. We host open, candid conversations in addition to an annual Culturati Summit. We commission research and publish thought leadership: The Culture Book, Vol I: When Culture Clicks; The Culturati Magazine; and the On Culture Newsletter. We host monthly Culturati: LIVE webinars and quarterly events across the country.
Media Contact
Jamie Carpenter, Culturati, 512-924-4431, Jamie@efctx.org
SOURCE Culturati