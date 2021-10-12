KITCHENER, Ontario, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scispot.io, a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company, announced today that Culture Biosciences, a San Francisco-based technology company enabling biotech firms to develop manufacturing processes in the cloud, selected Scispot as its exclusive platform to automate workflows.
Culture Biosciences uses Scispot to digitize and automate its media preparation workflows end to end while maintaining the entire audit trail. It leverages Scispot's built-in template library and inventory automation module to standardize media preparation and automate inventory consumption and production, respectively. Connecting data from multiple sources with Scispot, Culture Bioscience aims to considerably reduce its experiment failure rate and improve the scientific output.
"Scispot is designed for mapping custom biomanufacturing workflows developed by Culture Biosciences. Using Scispot, Culture is increasing its experiment success rate and optimizing the usage of chemicals and recipes by automating its regular recipe thresholds and calculations," said Satya Singh, co-founder & CPO of Scispot.io.
"Scispot is just the platform we needed, and it has met many of our needs right out of the gate. Having Scispot in place to manage our inventory and media preparation documentation is going to help us scale our operations dramatically as we build out our lab and attract more customers," stated Satshabad Khalsa, Software Engineering Manager at Culture Biosciences.
ABOUT CULTURE BIOSCIENCES
Culture Biosciences is a biotechnology company based in South San Francisco, CA that is building the future of biomanufacturing. Culture's digital biomanufacturing platform enables companies to run, monitor, and analyze bioreactor experiments in the cloud. Culture is proud to count Section 32, Refactor Capital, and Verily among its investors and is a resident of the Verily Partner Space. To learn more, please visit http://www.culturebiosciences.com.
ABOUT SCISPOT.IO
Scispot.io is a Y Combinator-backed life science informatics company based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. It has created the operating platform for fast-growing life science companies, including modern biomanufacturers, diagnostic labs, drug discovery companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). Scispot customers use the platform to design and automate their custom workflows at all stages of R&D and manufacturing, from planning, experiment execution to reporting collaboratively. To learn more, please visit http://www.scispot.io or book a product demo.
