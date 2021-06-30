CROMWELL, Conn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Culturelle® Probiotics has become a National Partner of &Mother, in order to support female athletes on their journeys to the Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan and beyond.
&Mother is a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit that launched in 2020. Its mission is to break the barriers that limit a woman's choice to pursue both career and motherhood by creating structural and social change for women in the workforce. One of &Mother's first initiatives focuses on elevating and supporting professional female athletes to shift maternal bias in the Sports Industry. The Culturelle® Probiotics partnership will help fund their &Mother Family/Maternity Support Grant Program, to cover expenses ranging from childcare to family travel to postpartum physical therapy to lactation support and everything in between
As a pioneer in Probiotic supplements, the Culturelle® Probiotics brand has taken a leadership position in helping women with health and wellness issues throughout the lifecycle of being a mother. Through the partnership, the goal of Culturelle® Probiotics, through a comprehensive marketing effort, will be to increase visibility of the challenges all women face in the workforce. Due to the recent global pandemic, these disparities have been amplified even further.
"The Culturelle® Probiotics team is thrilled to partner with &Mother to shine a light on a cause that is both timely and worthy of national attention. As a brand, we have always believed in wellness in all aspects of life. By joining &Mother and their mission, we can directly contribute to helping incredible female athletes to reach their career goals without sacrificing life at home with their families," said Maha Elkharbotly, President & CEO of i-Health.
"There are invisible barriers that women face when it comes to pursuing and thriving in both career and motherhood," said Olympian and Co-Founder of &Mother, Alysia Montano. "Starting in Sports, we can make these barriers visible, set an example for how to overcome them, and make progress towards a world that values and elevates working mothers. Having a partner like Culturelle® Probiotics helps us get one step closer to those goals."
Culturelle® Probiotics and &Mother will continue their partnership through the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
ABOUT CULTURELLE:
As the #1 selling probiotic brand, the Culturelle® Probiotics portfolio is a wellness solution for every member of the family, working to support digestive and immune health. The Culturelle® Probiotics name is highly trusted by the medical professional community and uses one of several strains, a proven probiotic backed by over 30 years of research to be safe and efficacious. Culturelle® Probiotics is distributed by i-Health, Inc. © i-Health, Inc. 2021.
Media Contact
Isabel Hecht, Gamma Communications, +1 8456410507, ihecht@gammacommunications.com
Michael Eliran, Gamma Communications, 2125930027, meliran@gammacommunications.com
SOURCE Culturelle® Probiotics