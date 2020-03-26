Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and part of The Anthos Group, Cyto CBD is exclusively available at clinics and pharmacies that focus on health and medical care. Cyto CBD has pharmacists and physicians on staff, endorsements from physicians all over the world, and they serve on the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) Board. Cyto CBD also won the Global Health & Pharma Award for Most Innovative CBD Company in 2019.