NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today released its first Sustainability Report. This report describes the company's activities pertaining to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, otherwise known as corporate sustainability. It includes details about Cumberland's community involvement, ethical marketing and drug safety.
Cumberland's board has appointed Caroline R. Young as the company's first ESG board director. She is the former president of the Nashville Health Care Council and founding executive director of Life Science Tennessee. Currently, Young is executive director of NashvilleHealth, an initiative focused on improving the health of citizens in the metropolitan Nashville, Tennessee area.
"As the largest biopharmaceutical company founded and headquartered in the mid-South, Cumberland is committed to sustainability and transparency," Young said. "This inaugural ESG report represents a milestone for Cumberland and will build upon the foundation of corporate responsibility the company has established over the years. We look forward to sharing updates as we fulfill this important initiative."
The sustainability reports notes that, during 2019, Cumberland provided nearly 4 million patient doses of its products, safely disposed of over 9,700 pounds of expired and damaged products and had no product recalls. The company also had no product listings on the FDA's Safety Alerts Database and no products identified in the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System during 2019.
"The ESG policies and practices we've built into our daily operations are central to our commitment to fulfilling our mission of delivering high-quality medicines, while addressing the interests of our shareholders, employees, partners and community," said A.J. Kazimi, chief executive officer of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.
For more information on how Cumberland is addressing topics of importance to its employees, investors and the communities it serves, please view Cumberland's 2019 Sustainability Report at www.cumberlandpharma.com on the Corporate Governance section's Investor Relations page.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The Company develops, acquires, and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care and gastroenterology market segments.
The Company's portfolio of FDA approved brands includes:
- Acetadote® (acetylcysteine) Injection, for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning;
- Caldolor® (ibuprofen) Injection, for the treatment of pain and fever;
- Kristalose® (lactulose) for Oral Solution, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation;
- Omeclamox®-Pak, (omeprazole, clarithromycin, amoxicillin) for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection and related duodenal ulcer disease;
- Vaprisol® (conivaptan) Injection, to raise serum sodium levels in hospitalized patients with euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia;
- Vibativ® (telavancin) Injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections;
- RediTrex™ (methotrexate) Injection, for the treatment of active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic and severe psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis.
For more information on Cumberland's approved products, including full prescribing information, please visit the individual product websites, links to which can be found on the Company's website www.cumberlandpharma.com.
The Company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidates in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD"), Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc"), and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease ("AERD"), Hepatorenal Syndrome ("HRS") and Portal Hypertension ("P.H.").
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect Cumberland's current views on future events based on what it believes are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. As with any business, all phases of Cumberland's operations are subject to factors outside of its control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect Cumberland's results of operations. These factors include market conditions, competition, an inability of manufacturers to produce Cumberland's products on a timely basis or failure of manufacturers to comply with regulations applicable to pharmaceutical manufacturers, maintaining an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, natural disasters, public health epidemics, and other events beyond our control, as more fully discussed in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent 10-Qs as filed with the SEC.
There can be no assurance that results anticipated by the Company will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof.