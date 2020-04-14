ENOLA, Penn., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical (PAM), which operates over 40 post-acute specialty hospitals across the country, has agreed to enable Cura Telehealth (Cura), a national telemedicine company, to use its properties to improve COVID-19 testing availability to the public during this time of high demand. Beginning Tuesday, April 14th, Cura will be establishing drive-thru testing sites outside PAM hospitals in most states where Cura is able to provide testing.
"We look forward to the opportunity to provide space for Cura Telehealth to conduct community COVD-19 testing," said Anthony Misitano, CEO of PAM, "We are committed to our communities, and PAM wants to do its part to provide onsite space for increased testing in our communities." The mobile drive-thru Cura collection sites will be in PAM parking lots. Cura's FDA-authorized test involves a small blood collection to detect the immune response to the virus with antibody testing.
"We are so pleased to have the opportunity that Post Acute Medical has given Cura by providing space to allow testing at PAM hospitals," said Clint Baird, M.D., CEO of Cura. "We are offering rapid antibody testing. For the antibody test, we emphasize that positive results are meaningful. It means that you have had the virus and your body has mounted an immune response. It doesn't mean that you're necessarily free of the virus yet. It doesn't mean that you couldn't potentially spread it to someone else. Please continue to practice government issued guidelines for social distancing and hygiene and be safe."
The testing will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis. Prior to visiting Cura's drive-thru testing locations, those interested in a COVID-19 test will need to visit www.cura.com and follow the simple instructions.
More information is available at www.cura.com or by contacting Cura directly at 888-910-CURA.
About Post Acute Medical, LLC:
Post Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute healthcare services through 43 long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, across the country. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com
About Cura TeleHealth and Wellness
Cura TeleHealth and Wellness, P.A. (Cura) based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides healthcare services utilizing digital platforms such as telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and mobile laboratory testing. To learn more visit www.cura.com