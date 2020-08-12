WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF), the leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced that Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman of the Board, will participate in a Curaleaf Fireside Chat at the Virtual Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Additionally, Curaleaf management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors in connection with the conference.
The live webcast and replay of Curaleaf Fireside Chat at the Virtual Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference can be accessed on the investor relations section of Curaleaf's corporate website, under the events tab at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 88 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 people across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Dan Foley, VP, Finance and Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com