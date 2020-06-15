Select will be available at your local Connecticut dispensary
WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, today announced it will expand its line of Select brand products into Connecticut. Select Elite Live cartridges will be available at local medical dispensaries across the state.
Select, which was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020, is available in Oregon, California, Arizona and Nevada, and recently expanded to Colorado, Michigan, Maryland and Oklahoma. All Select products are formulated with strain-specific terpenes to enhance flavor. Curaleaf will expand its product line in the coming months across several states to include Select Elite Live cartridges, oil infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes.
"We are committed to providing essential medicine to over 40,000 patients in Connecticut with consistent, high quality Select products," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "We also commend state lawmakers for adding chronic pain and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome to its list of MMP qualifying conditions, and we look forward to providing quality medicine to current and future patients."
During the COVID-19 outbreak, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service in most states, including Connecticut. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients with the products and service they rely on while implementing heightened safety and sanitation measures in all its facilities.
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. The company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.
