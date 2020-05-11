WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, today announced an agreement with Mango Cannabis, the top medical cannabis dispensary in Oklahoma, to distribute Curaleaf's Select brand products. The brand is being distributed for the first time in Oklahoma at two Mango Cannabis dispensaries in Edmond and Tulsa.
Select, which was acquired by Curaleaf in February 2020, currently retails in Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Maryland and Oklahoma. The brand is expanding across the country in the 17 states where Curaleaf operates. Select is initially launching in the Oklahoma market with its 1g Elite cartridge, the brand's most popular product that delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with a high THC level. The brand plans to offer Elite Live and other new products to Oklahoma medical patients in the near future.
"We are excited to launch our Select brand in Oklahoma through our partnership with Mango Cannabis, a trusted dispensary in the state," said Joe Bayern, President of Curaleaf. "As we focus on expanding the Select brand, entering Oklahoma allows us to reach an important and rapidly evolving medical marijuana market. We look forward to serving the health and well-being of medical patients in Oklahoma."
"We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the Select launch in Oklahoma and we're excited to see how our patients respond to the Select Elite product. It's a standout product for our state," said Rebeka Tucker, Mango Cannabis Store Manager.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis businesses have been deemed an essential service in most states, including Oklahoma. Curaleaf remains committed to serving patients and customers with the products they rely on while implementing heightened safety and hygienic measures in all its facilities.
About Mango Cannabis
Mango Cannabis strives to provide a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients statewide. Operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788, Mango Cannabis takes the lead in a rapidly changing industry by offering the largest range of medicinal marijuana options. Mango Cannabis mission is to put all patients first. The company is determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for their patients from beginning to end.
About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with a dominant presence on both the East and West coasts of the United States, the largest cannabis market in the world. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Strategically positioned in highly populated, limited-license states, the company currently operates in 17 states with 57 dispensaries, 15 cultivation sites, and 24 processing sites. Curaleaf employs over 2,200 people across the United States.
