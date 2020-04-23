NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York based Cure Urgent Care has announced today that they are the FIRST to offer COVID-19 antibody blood serum testing in NY. The antibody test will determine if a patient has previously tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and if they now have antibodies that could potentially prevent re-infection.
Cure Urgent Care is offering the antibody tests at both of their Manhattan locations by walk-in only, which is currently testing 150-200 patients per day. Results are anticipated to take approximately 2-3 business days. The practice is offering the blood serum test to all patients, whether they have had prior COVID-19 symptoms or not. It is known that it can take up to four weeks after infection of COVID-19 for antibodies to develop. They have partnered with Lenco Labs in NYC to provide the tests to patients and are looking to continue to build these relationships within the industry to further assist in helping to combat this pandemic.
"At Cure Urgent Care, we are consistently working to provide patients with the most up-to-date, convenient services possible, especially during trying times right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jake Deutsch, Founder of Cure Urgent Care. "We pride ourselves that this new serum blood draw test that our practice is offering is 97% accurate, versus the pin-prick rapid test, which is only 84% accurate. We are determined to help patients in NYC and surrounding areas as this virus continues to sweep the nation."
As news of COVID-19 is rapidly changing on a daily-basis, Cure Urgent Care is helping to pioneer this new antibody blood serum test with the hope to benefit patients on a national level by helping to determine the presence of both the IgG and the IgM antibodies. IgG and IgM antibodies in the blood are produced by the body in response to SARS-CoV-2 virus. The importance of these results will help to determine the next stages of the virus for the United States as it relates to state re-openings and when that process should take place.
