DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CureMint, the B2B SaaS platform optimizing procurement for dental practices, today announced it has completed a $2.2 million Seed II round. The investment is led by VentureSouth, joined by Cofounders Capital, Stout Street Capital, Front Porch Ventures, healthcare advisor and investor, Doug Brown, dental industry leader, Thomas A. Sharpe, and Hulme Orthodontics president and CEO, Dr. Richard Hulme.
"We're elated to add such an awesome group of investors led by VentureSouth with us," said Brandon McCarty, Co-Founder and CEO, CureMint. "It's great to feel their confidence, support and excitement as we enter into the next stage of CureMint's journey. Along with the positive customer feedback, there is nothing more validating to our team's hard work over the past 18 months than this."
With a rapidly growing customer base, CureMint has quickly established itself as the leading dental procurement solution for dental practices and dental support organizations (DSOs). CureMint's innovative procurement platform empowers dental organizations of all sizes to realize streamlined operations and untapped profitability by removing paper processing and centralizing sourcing, procurement, and accounts payable into one easy-to-use system.
"Consolidation within the dental market is driving demand for a more efficient supply chain. CureMint provides a ready solution with their platform that streamlines the procure-to-pay process to unlock hidden profits for dental organizations," said Matt Dunbar, Co-Founder and Managing Director at VentureSouth. "We are excited to partner with the talented CureMint team as they execute on their vision which is demonstrating tremendous impact for their customers and accelerating growth for the company."
CureMint used its initial seed funding of $1.25 million, led by Cofounders Capital in April 2020, to nearly triple the company's value over a 16 month period. The funds from this most recent round will be used to increase awareness and education of CureMint in the market as well as drive additional research and development (R&D) and innovation for the product as it continues to support the procurement needs of the dental industry.
Founded in 2017, CureMint is the leading dental procurement software helping dental organizations scale across North America. CureMint's B2B SaaS platform helps dental organizations lower costs by bringing greater visibility, control, and efficiency to their internal supply chain. Today, CureMint's all-in-one platform specifically built for dental practices and DSOs provides an intuitive ordering experience, increased operational efficiency, and holistic spend management for hundreds of dental offices across the country.
