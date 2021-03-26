NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), using a mask with multiple layers will help keep respiratory droplets from getting inside or outside of the mask. One company has come out with a 4-ply mask that will provide the highest level of protection from the virus so people don't have to try to double or triple up on masks. The SureSafe-4 is currently available from CurexLab Inc., one of the largest personal protection equipment (PPE) providers in the world.
"When Americans turned to double masking in order to protect themselves against the virus, we designed our SureSafe-4 mask," explains Shan S. Haider, chief executive officer at CurexLab Inc. "It provides solid protection by X2 filter, which is comfortable to wear, easy to breathe, and affordable to use."
The SureSafe-4 mask available at CurexLab is made in Turkey and meets the CDC guidelines for disposable masks and the manufacturer is registered with the FDA. It's a disposable mask that has been scientifically developed in the lab to provide protection against air droplets, bacteria, and virus. The new disposable mask offers two melt-blown filters and is comfortable, breathable, and affordable.
The CDC further advises that wearing a mask is a critical step to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. They recommend that the mask fit snugly on the face, so that there are no open edges around the sides of the mask. Those who have problems with masks fitting properly may want to add a mask fitter or brace to help it be more snug. The mask should be worn around the nose, mouth, and chin. They report that disposable masks are not designed to fit tightly and that wearing more than one will not improve the fit.
"We are happy to be able to offer people this 4-ply mask, which will help keep them safer when it comes to virus exposure," added Haider. "It's easier to put on and use, and people find it more comfortable than trying to layer up multiple masks."
CurexLab Inc., pioneers in clinical diagnostic kits, offers a range of COVID-19 PPE supplies and lab supplies at affordable costs. Its product line includes antibody rapid testing kits, RNA COVID-19 extraction kits, inferred thermometers, ventilators, face shields, hand sanitizer, nitrile gloves, KN95 masks, three and four-ply masks, isolation and surgical gowns, and coveralls. To get more information or see the line of COVID-19 PPE and lab supplies, visit the site at: https://www.curexlab.com.
About CurexLab Inc.
Based in New York City and Toronto, Canada, CurexLab Inc. offers a range of COVID-19 lab and PPE supplies, including nitrile gloves and 4-ply masks. It is one of the largest suppliers of COVID-19 medical supplies. CurexLab masks were designed in compliance with FDA and CDC guidelines. They are a vendor a vendor at the state and federal government level. Its products are manufactured in labs in the U.S., Canada, Turkey, Estonia, Vietnam, and China. All vendors are carefully selected to meet CurexLab's high standards. To get more information or see the line of COVID-19 PPE and lab supplies, visit the site at: https://www.curexlab.com.
