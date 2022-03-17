TIMONIUM, Md., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and the market leader in Maryland, announced a program to offer licensed Maryland patients over $40,000 in gas gift cards, based on qualifying purchases. The patient-focused brand, and Maryland's largest producer of health and wellness products derived from cannabis, created the program to offset steep rising costs of consumer goods, especially gas, and ensure patients continue to have access to safe, effective, and reliable medical cannabis. Patients are encouraged to consolidate their trips to the dispensary and take advantage of reduced gas costs and greater savings.
As a trusted healthcare partner, Curio Wellness will be providing patients with $10 or $25 Royal Farms gas gift cards at select dispensaries across Maryland beginning March 17, 2022 (and continue while supplies last). Initially, the promotion will be available at select dispensary locations, including:
- Curio Wellness (2060A York Rd, Timonium, MD 21093)
- Green Point Wellness (116 Washington Blvd, Laurel, MD 20707)
- Green Point Wellness (823a Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090)
"We know that one of the barriers to accessing healthcare and medicine is transportation, and we want to ease the burden many of our loyal patients are experiencing right now," said Wendy Bronfein, co-founder, chief brand officer, and director of public policy at Curio Wellness. "No one should have to choose between paying for medicine or other daily living expenses, and with the aftermath of COVID, inflation, and the war in Ukraine, it's affecting our patient's ability to afford their medical cannabis."
Over the past 4 months, the average patient purchase has declined consistently, and it's unknown when Maryland patients could see an end to the economic hardship. Since Maryland's medical cannabis program began in 2017, patients have relied on high-quality cannabis-derived products to address chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures, glaucoma, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and various medical conditions for which other treatments have been ineffective. Curio remains committed to the welfare of our patients and are pleased to offer the assistance this unique program provides.
Curio is also welcoming additional dispensary partners to participate in the program.
About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit curiowellness.com.
*Promotion applies to purchases of Curio Wellness products only, including Curio Wellness flower and pre-roll, Curio Wellness vapes, Y3K vapes, Curio Wellness medicated chews. Dixie, Kaviar, and Wana products are not eligible for the promotion.
