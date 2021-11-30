COCKEYSVILLE, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market leading brand of manufactured health and wellness products derived from cannabis, announced today that it will be opening a new state-of-the-art product research, development and manufacturing facility. The 34,000 square-foot building is a substantial expansion for the Maryland-based company, allowing it to scale up production, keep pace with the state's rapidly growing medical cannabis industry and continue the company's focus on research and development of targeted cannabis-based therapeutics.
Representing a $7 million investment, the cGMP-certified cannabis manufacturing facility furthers Curio's goals of steady and strategic growth and key research and development in an effort to bring this effective plant-based product to the health and wellness markets. Additionally, the facility's opening is a true testament to the company's commitment to investing in Baltimore and support for the 85 full time employees who will work in this new, advanced processing facility.
"As the hub of production for our cGMP and award-winning products, the opening of our new product innovation site plays a significant role in furthering our mission to provide the accessibility of therapeutic medicinal cannabis solutions to patients across the state and beyond," said Wendy Bronfein, co-founder, chief brand officer and director of public policy at Curio Wellness. "With this new facility, we look forward to maximizing our efforts in providing people with safe, effective and reliable products, while reaffirming our dedication to bringing a positive and tangible impact to Maryland's economy."
The facility's role will be to produce the company's quality medicinal cannabis products including Medicated Chews, Good Night, and Vape lines, as well as licensed products by Dixie, Wana, Kaviar and Mary's Medicinals, exclusive to Curio Wellness. It will also serve as the home to production innovation and a research laboratory, furthering the company's focus on targeted, scientifically developed medicinal products derived from cannabis. Furthermore, the new site will feature "Curio Academy," a company-wide resource for onboarding, training and professional development of its team members.
Curio Wellness currently employs 250 people in full time positions, offering industry-leading wages and benefits, skilled training and pathways for advancement. Because of Curio's continued expansion, the company has several career opportunities available. The team remains dedicated to employing diverse talent at all levels—with 48% minority employees, 22% veteran employees, and 42% women in management.
About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit https://curiowellness.com.
Media Contact
Katie beecher, Abel Communications, 410-989-8585, kbeecher@abelcommunications.com
SOURCE Curio Wellness