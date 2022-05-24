New Curio Wellness App enhances medical cannabis patient experience and education
TIMONIUM, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market leading innovator of health and wellness products derived from cannabis, has launched a new mobile app for iOS and Android, available to all Maryland medical cannabis patients.
The Curio Wellness App was designed as an extension of the Curio Wellness digital experience, further educating Maryland patients about the safe, effective, and reliable products available to help address their specific conditions, symptoms, and wellness goals. Unlike other cannabis apps on the market, the Curio Wellness App extends beyond dispensary order placement to offer patients a comprehensive guide to medical cannabis.
"As a brand and trusted healthcare partner, we are focused on continually innovating the overall cannabis experience. We know that relief cannot stem from a one-size-fits-all approach, which is why we developed a digital tool that gives patients a personalized experience," said Wendy Bronfein, Chief Brand Officer and Director of Public Policy. "Whether patients are new to Curio or more familiar with our products, we hope our app becomes a foundational part of their wellness routines and a resource they're compelled to share with friends and family also in need of targeted solutions and cannabis education."
Key app features include:
- A product explorer: Where patients can search for products based on the type of relief desired — from anxiety to chronic pain and beyond.
- "myCurio:" A digital journaling tool that allows patients to chronicle their experience with each product.
- Medical cannabis 101: An introduction to the Endocannabinoid System and how cannabis works in the body and may address certain symptoms.
- A store locator: A map and listing of all dispensaries that carry products produced and distributed by Curio Wellness.
"With the patient experience in mind, we aimed to design an accessible and functional product that would provide users with reliable and thorough information on-the-go. After rigorous testing and feedback from Maryland patients, we are excited to finally share this helpful resource," said Brad Friedlander, Chief Information and Strategy Officer.
Friedlander notes that the app will be continuously updated with new features and functionality, based on input from patients and providers.
The Curio Wellness App was developed by Accella. The App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, and can only be accessed in legal medical cannabis markets where Curio Wellness operates.
About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit https://curiowellness.com.
