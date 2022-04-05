Maryland's leading medical cannabis company continues to set industry benchmarks for product safety, effectiveness and reliability
TIMONIUM, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Curio Wellness, a cGMP-certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and market leading brand of manufactured health and wellness products, derived from cannabis, today announced it has earned cGMP certification for its newly opened, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.
This rigorous audit process was completed and approved by ANSI and witnessed by ANAB, confirming that Curio's facilities, technologies, and processes meet the same quality standard set by the FDA for the world's leading pharmaceutical companies to ensure that consumer products meet the most stringent guidelines.
"At Curio, everything we do is driven by our pursuit of wellness. As a result, our commitment to ensuring the quality and precision of our products is unparalleled," said Joseph Martin, Vice President of Compliance. "This recertification is a testament to our investment in the highest quality practices that protect and improve patient health and are aligned with the FDA's highest standards. We can say with confidence that, from seed to sale, our products are safe, effective and reliable, and backed by scientifically-proven results."
According to the FDA, cGMP certification requires that manufacturers, processors, and packagers take stringent and proactive practices to ensure their products are safe, pure, and effective. It also ensures procedures, technologies and systems are up to date to comply with the regulation and that the correct systems and equipment are in place to prevent errors that affect consumers.
"When it comes to choosing a healthcare partner, transparency cultivates trust. With a cGMP seal on our award-winning wellness products, patients know they are choosing a partner that is committed to producing the highest quality, cannabis-based medicine and raising the standard of relief," said Wendy Bronfein, co-founder, Chief Brand Officer and Director of Public Policy at Curio Wellness.
In 2019, Curio Wellness became the first cannabis company in Maryland to become cGMP certified under the manufacturing, packaging, labeling and holding operations for Dietary Supplements, regulation 21 CFR 111.
This news comes as Curio recently expanded production with its 34,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility, a substantial expansion for the Maryland-based company, allowing it to keep pace with the state's rapidly growing medical cannabis industry and continue the company's focus on research and development of targeted cannabis-based therapeutics.
About Curio Wellness
Founded in 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland, Curio Wellness is a cGMP certified, vertically integrated medical cannabis company and trusted healthcare partner. Recognized as the leading wellness brand in cannabis by BDS Analytics, Curio is committed to serving patients with targeted, effective, and reliable cannabis-based medicine. For more information visit https://curiowellness.com.
