Curis Announces Updated Preliminary Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of CA-4948 Showing Durable and Dose-Dependent Reductions in Tumor Burden in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

- Tumor reductions observed in 6 of 7 patients treated at 300 mg BID following median 4 prior lines of therapy - - Patients receiving 300 mg BID have remained on therapy for extended periods of time (1 to 2 years) - - Two potential biomarkers identified that demonstrate target engagement and highlight potential for patient enrichment strategy - - Recommended Phase 2 dose of 300 mg BID balances durable anti-cancer activity and extended tolerability profile - - Management to host virtual KOL event Tuesday, December 8 at 8:00 a.m. ET -