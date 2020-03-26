LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curogram, the leading HIPAA-compliant patient-centric telemedicine and messaging platform, today announced it has partnered with Houston's United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC), the city's first and only hospital to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing to the public, to streamline its testing process using its COVID-19 Crisis Response Platform. The platform features mass texting and two-way text patient engagement solutions that integrate with any EMR and a virtual clinic for telemedicine visits.
The Curogram platform can mass text a healthcare provider's existing patient population or it can receive incoming texts from new patients for COVID-19 screening, freeing up phone lines and resources. Curogram's screening tool can be configured into a health system's unique protocols to identify their highest risk patients.
"Our platform automates the screening process, increases the capacity of a testing site by 3x, reduces screening and site management staff requirements by 75%, and enables social distancing workflows through text communication, reducing infection exposure to healthcare workers and patients," said Michael Hsu, COO at Curogram. "As our world faces historic challenges with the growing COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to be able to work with the healthcare community like UMMC to offer a solution that can truly make a difference in stopping the spread of the Coronavirus."
The company's COVID-19 Crisis Response telemedicine and text messaging solutions can be used in the following way:
- Curogram Mass Messaging - Notify patients via mass text of COVID-19 testing
service.
- Curogram eForm - Patients interested in COVID-19 testing can text a code that will respond back with a customizable screening form.
- Curogram Screener - Healthcare organizations can categorize patients into risk profiles based on the provider's screening rules and identify if the patient is low, medium or high risk, providing next steps as determined by the provider:
- Low Risk - Automatically send "home self-care" instructions.
- Medium Risk - Direct patients to receive further telehealth screening by a healthcare professional using the Curogram Virtual Clinic.
- High Risk - Direct the patient to visit the nearest urgent care/ER with a list of locations and driving directions.
- Curogram Scheduler - Auto-schedule patients en masse by risk profile or enable patients to self-book.
- Curogram Messenger - Communicate with patients via text to:
- Streamline Test Site Logistics - Text patients when they are ready to be seen.
- Reduce Call Volumes - Reduce incoming phone calls by communicating via text.
- Curogram Reminders - Send customizable texts with driving directions.
- Curogram Patient App - Send test results via a free HIPAA-compliant app.
To aid other regional and children's hospitals, the company is offering its Curogram Virtual Clinic telemedicine product for free and its mass text messaging feature at cost for COVID-19 triage purposes.
