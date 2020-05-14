CAMPBELL, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaLNK, a leading provider of connected healthcare solutions, today announces Current Health has selected VivaLNK's continuous temperature sensor for its AI-powered remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution. The solution is designed to reduce hospital overcrowding and readmissions by allowing patient vitals and conditions to be monitored at home.
The Current Health solution monitors multiple vital signs using an AI engine to determine health conditions and situations which may warrant medical intervention. In the case of infectious diseases, or procedures such as chemotherapy and surgery, the use of a continuous temperature sensor is critical to spotting infections that may require hospitalization.
With COVID-19, patients who have a confirmed diagnosis or who are symptomatic, but not serious enough for hospital admission, can be quarantined at home while still being monitored remotely by medical professionals.
Instead of relying on the patient to manually measure and report temperature multiple times per day, the medical grade VivaLNK continuous temperature sensor does this automatically by sending patient temperature to the Current Health system on a continuous basis even while the patient is asleep. This stream of data can present a more accurate picture and trend on the condition of the patient.
"Requiring patients to manually take temperature readings throughout the day is not only cumbersome, but can also result in data omissions due to forgetfulness," said Chris McCann, CEO and Founder, Current Health. "With VivaLNK's continuous temperature sensor, the data is automatically captured 24 hours a day, allowing our solution to provide a more complete and accurate picture of the patient's condition."
About VivaLNK
VivaLNK is a provider of connected healthcare solutions for patient care and telemedicine. The company's portfolio includes wearable medical grade devices and data analytics applications that continuously monitor the health and well-being of individuals. The company's vision is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare worldwide by combining technology, data, and analytics into an integrated solution.
About Current Health
Current Health provides the leading FDA-cleared, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote patient monitoring platform to help healthcare providers reduce risk, cost and readmissions while improving outcomes. Current Health combines a continuous, ICU-accurate wearable vital signs sensor, connectivity with other devices, symptom chatbot and video visits into a single platform. Powered by advanced analytics, Current Health's platform offers healthcare providers the real-time insights they need to make proactive and informed decisions about patient care. As a result, providers can improve patient outcomes and experiences, while reducing the cost of healthcare delivery. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
