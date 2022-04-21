Highlighting the Key Role Technology Plays in Helping Healthcare Facilities Stay Safe by Creating and Utilizing the Best Technology in the Industry
CULVER CITY, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate World Creativity and Innovation Day, Custodial and Infection Prevention Leader Servicon is spotlighting the key innovations it has devised and employed to keep hospitals and healthcare centers open and operating safely in the new post-COVID-19 environment.
Some of the major innovations in the Infection Prevention space from Servicon:
- Water dissolvable tablets of hypochlorous acid for terminal disinfecting: because they are in tablet form, they are safer to use than traditional, toxic bleach and make dilution fool proof by just adding 'X' number of tablets for a desired concentration
- Electrostatic spray guns that disperse the dissolved hypochlorous acid evenly– used in all Servicon's verticals
- iMop, which is an all-in-one scrubber/vacuum/mop that takes over from the antiquated mop and bucket system, saving time with better ergonomics for the user as well
Servicon Innovation Manager Douglas Green says: "As innovation manager, I look at three aspects of our operations: the liquids we use to do our work, our equipment, and our methodologies and practices. These three aspects are reviewed to aid our front-line workers, so they work in a safe environment and have tools to better the way they do their work from both a functionality and ergonomic standpoint. Servicon has never shunned looking at how to do things differently and with that mindset, Servicon embraces innovations that significantly aid our work efforts."
Servicon's environmental services (EVS) technicians are on the front lines in two crucial ways. The first is in cleaning in a hospital environment where they can be exposed to a broad range of pathogens. Secondly, and most significantly, EVS technicians are the touch points to the most important thing in the hospitals: its patients. Servicon EVS technicians take time in their daily routine to check in on their patients to make sure they have everything they need, and that everything is to their satisfaction both in comfort and safety.
"The innovation that Servicon brings to the table is vital because it must keep our people and their patients safe from pathogens, but at the same time it should allow our staff to work efficiently and seamlessly so they can be there for their patients. All of this is tied to our key purpose – Creating healthy spaces for people to thrive," Douglas continues.
Celebrating World Creativity and Innovation Day, Servicon aims to innovate and lead the healthcare sector by breaking through with new innovations for its frontline workers. Servicon continues its purpose to elevate the cleaning industry.
About Servicon
At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. For more information, visit servicon.com.
