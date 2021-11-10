CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Servicon, a leading custodial and infection-prevention services provider, has been named a sponsor of this week's Eddy Awards®, the most prestigious awards program to recognize leadership in economic development in business, education and government throughout Los Angeles County.
The Eddy Awards®, the Most Business-Friendly City award, is presented live to recognize the importance of prioritizing job creation. The cocktail reception, dinner and awards gala also supports the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation's (LAEDC) mission to advance opportunity and prosperity for all.
The theme of this year's Eddy Awards honors the Los Angeles community's extraordinary resilience and collaborative efforts. The 26th Annual Eddy Awards event will take place on Wednesday, November 10 at SoFi Stadium from 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm PT.
"This year, we will honor organizations who have shown dedication and collaborative efforts designed to lift our community through these last 20 months of the pandemic," said Shane Cullen, Senior Event Programs Manager for the LAEDC. "Extraordinary leadership in business, education and government will all be recognized by the Board of Governors of these respected and much-coveted awards."
"I view it as an utmost honor for Servicon to join with the LAEDC to celebrate economic reinvention, with collaborative efforts that create more equity and inclusion in our diverse communities," said Laurie Sewell, president and CEO of Servicon. "These are qualities that we aim to nurture throughout all our custodial and infection-prevention work."
This year's Eddy Award honorees include the following:
- Corporate Honoree: Hospital Association of Southern California
- Individual Honoree: The Employees of Los Angeles County
- Education Honoree: The 19 Community Colleges of Los Angeles County
To purchase tickets: Ticket Selection - 26th Annual Eddy Awards (force.com)
About Servicon
At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We partner with our clients to define, measure, and validate goals and always strive to do the right thing by our clients, people, and community. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of elevating the cleaning industry through integrity, leadership, and innovation. We employ more than 1,800 workers throughout the state of California. For more information, visit servicon.com.
