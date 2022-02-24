TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keeping manufacturing assets in effective working order can be costly and wasteful. A schedule-based approach to maintenance often results in the unnecessary repair or replacement of equipment in acceptable working condition or in catastrophic failure of equipment due to undiagnosed issues.
In this webinar, attendees will learn how using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to proactively monitor and respond to equipment issues in real time reduces maintenance expenses while improving asset reliability and performance.
Avoiding equipment failure or unnecessary repairs isn't always top-of-mind for pharma manufacturing, but it should be. These problems can cause production disruptions, lead to product rejection, impact time to market (TTM) and compromise Right First Time.
Register for this webinar to learn how AI and advanced analytics can help ensure complete asset integrity, guarantee optimal facility conditions (such as temperature, humidity and vibrations), predict the expected lifespan of equipment and track the energy an asset has consumed and its CO2 emissions. With this knowledge, pharma manufacturers can be assured they have the most uptime possible to keep production on track.
Join experts from Aizon, Bruno Otero, Automation Solutions Engineer; and Joeri van Wijngaarden, R&D Project Manager, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 10am EDT (2pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cut Pharma Maintenance Costs and Improve Asset Efficiency with AI and Advanced Analytics.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks