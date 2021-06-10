HONOLULU, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most people have an area on their body that contains more fat cells than they care to have, even with exercise and diet. For some people it may be their chin or thighs, while for others it's the belly or arms. A new treatment being offered at Thrive Med Spa, called Fire & Ice Fat Reduction ™, can help patients get rid of the unwanted fat in those areas. The treatment is exclusively being used at Thrive Med Spa and is providing patients with shocking results.
"With Fire & Ice Fat Reduction ™, we have created a treatment that is going to be the most efficient at reducing fat cells, but will tighten the skin at the same time," explains Dr. Scott R. Sanderson, anti-aging medicine and emergency medicine specialist who owns Thrive Med Spa in Honolulu. "With this treatment, people can obtain results they love and that they would otherwise likely never see on their own."
Fire & Ice Fat Reduction ™ takes two popular treatments and combines them into one. By doing so, they are better able to target fat cells, destroy more of them, and ensure that the skin comes out looking the best, because it will also be tightened. Both of the treatments that have been combined to create Fire & Ice Fat Reduction ™, destroy fat cells in targeted areas.
The treatment starts by attacking the fat cells through the CryoSlimming treatment, which puts the cells in a frozen state of shock and then destroys them, through a process called apoptosis. While they are still in that state of shock, the heat treatment is added. The TruSculpt ID Radio Frequency, that is used next further destroys the fat cells by delivering heat deep into the fat in the problem area while also tightening the skin. Additionally, the process stimulates the body to increase blood flow to the area, which further destroys fat cells in a synergistic effect with the CryoSlimming.
"We are really excited to offer this new treatment to our patients and be able to help them finally address those problem areas," added Dr. Sanderson. "This is just one of many anti-aging and aesthetic programs we offer, as we continue on our quest to help people thrive and live their best life.
Thrive Med Spa offers a free virtual consultation for those who would like to inquire about their treatment options. Additionally, they provide a personal treatment plan to help people meet their health and wellness goals. For more information about Thrive Med Spa, visit the site at: https://thrivemedspa.com/
About Thrive Med Spa
Formerly called Elite Health Hawaii, Thrive Med Spa is a full-service medical spa that aims to help people thrive. Their team of professionals offers personalized treatment to help people address internal and external issues, aiming to help with anti-aging, weight loss, body contouring, and more. Their luxurious medical spa is located in Honolulu, and was founded by Dr. Scott Sanderson, an expert in anti-aging medicine and an emergency medicine specialist. For more information, visit the site at: https://thrivemedspa.com/
