FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fort Myers Men's Clinic, a divison of Men's Health Partners and a national leader in men's sexual health treatment, now offers a cutting edge treatment to help men who suffer from arthritis, tendonitus, and chronic joint pain. More than 25 percent of the adult population suffers from osteoarthritis, tendonitis, and debilitating joint pain. Now they can find the treatment and relief they need at Men's Health Partners.
Through the use of a breakthrough treatment method called Platelet Rich Plasma therapy, the physicians at Men's Health Partners are able to relieve the suffering that so many men deal with on a daily basis. The secret is in the platelet rich plasma. Commonly referred to as PRP, this revolutionary therapy accelerates healing time, decreases inflammation, and provides much needed pain relief for those patients that enjoy having an active lifestyle.
"Our vision is to become a national leader in men's health," said Shauli Greenspan, CEO of Men's Health Partners, "treating patients is what we do best, and by adding this service to our other highly effective men's health treatments just makes sense. We want to be able to provide the best care for our patients, and many of them suffer from these conditions."
To provide PRP therapy, Men's Health Partners has partnered with none other than, renowned orthopedic physician Dr. William Morgan. Dr. Morgan has spent over 30 years practicing medicine and 18 years as the team physician to the Boston Red Sox. "I have treated thousands of patients," said Dr. Morgan, "and seeing my patients benefit from such an amazing treatment such as PRP is extremely rewarding."
Men's Health Partners is changing the way men's health is done in Fort Myers, Florida. Besides offering affordable, custom treatments to resolve E.D. & Peyronie's Disease, MHP also provides IV hydration therapy, solutions for hormone deficiencies such as Low-T, and provides STD testing.
For any questions or to schedule a free PRP consultation with Dr. Morgan at Men's Health Partners, call 239.317.7777 or visit them at http://www.menshealthpartners.com. The office is located at 9400 Gladiolus Drive in Fort Myers, just north of HealthPark Medical Center and Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest.
