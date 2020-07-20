INDIANAPOLIS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning CV19 Lab Testing Dashboard™ powered by hc1® has added the industry's only side-by-side view of COVID-19 viral and antibody testing, as well as local-risk and age-group trending at the national, state, county and sub-county levels. Already well-established as a critical, hyperlocal, free resource for SARS-CoV-2 viral testing trends, the complimentary dashboard provides local lab testing insights including the hc1 Local Risk Index™ (LRI), COVID-19 viral and antibody testing rates, as well as anonymized test results and key demographic filters.
"Communities across the U.S. are struggling to access detailed insight at the hyperlocal, sub-county level. Business and community health leaders need live insight for their communities to design and execute effective response strategies," said Brad Bostic, CEO of hc1. "hc1 is addressing this critical need through cv19dashboard.org with rich, hyperlocal insight into emerging infection hotspots, and the prevalence of antibodies, in order to keep vulnerable workers and community members safe."
CV19Dashboard.org reports on antibody testing made available under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorized (EUA). Unlike aggregated reporting available through public health sites that have reportedly mixed antibody and viral test results, the CV19Dashboard.org test result numbers are reported separately using unique color schemes.
In addition to adding antibody testing insights, updates to CV19Dashboard.org include a seven-day "Rolling Trend in Percent Detected" graph and "Detected Rate Trend by Age Group" visualization. While the LRI indicates the risk level within a community based on the percent of those testing positive for the virus, the Rolling Trend shows the intensity of that change week-over-week. The slope of the Rolling Trend line represents the rate of change.
"As states and communities seek to ease social distancing measures and reopen workplaces, timely local insights into COVID-19 viral activity are critical to the rapid detection of any resurgence," said hc1 Physician Executive Dr. Peter J. Plantes. "The addition of antibody testing insights and the rolling risk change will help local public health officials and healthcare providers understand local trends and take informed action where and when data indicates the emergence of a 'hot spot'."
Access to the CV19 Lab Testing Dashboard is free for public health, public policy, healthcare, and laboratory decision-makers who need hyperlocal insights into COVID-19 testing rates, positivity rates, and risk of increasing viral activity. Qualified individuals simply complete a brief registration form to request access.
All trends in the dashboard are based on de-identified, aggregated data in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy requirements. Data used in the dashboard comes from more than 20,000 lab ordering locations from a coalition of laboratories performing nearly 40% of the nation's laboratory testing. Accredited COVID-19 testing labs are encouraged to learn more and support this important public health initiative by visiting cv19dashboard.org/join.html or clicking here to view an informative video about the dashboard.
About hc1
Founded to improve lives with high-value care, hc1 has emerged as the leader in bioinformatics for precision testing and prescribing. The cloud-based hc1 High-Value Care Platform® organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Liz Goar
NPC Creative Services
(813) 333-2844
liz@npccs.com