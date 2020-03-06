WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced several steps to support Aetna members in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Supporting the health and well-being of our members and removing barriers to care are among our key areas of focus as we navigate the spread of COVID-19," said Karen S. Lynch, President, Aetna and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "That's why we're providing COVID-19 diagnostic testing and telemedicine visits with no out-of-pocket costs or cost sharing for Aetna members, along with a number of other programs and offerings that reinforce our commitment to delivering timely and seamless access to care."
CVS Health has engaged with public health experts and organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to spread awareness of emergency preparedness efforts. Through its frequently-updated COVID-19 resource center, the company is providing the latest information on precautions consumers should take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and who should seek medical attention.
Effective immediately, Aetna members will have access to the following resources:
Aetna will waive co-pays for all diagnostic testing related to COVID-19. This policy will cover the test kit for patients who meet CDC guidelines for testing, which can be done in any approved laboratory location. Aetna will waive the member costs associated with diagnostic testing at any authorized location for all Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid lines of business. Self-insured plan sponsors will be able to opt-out of this program at their discretion.
For the next 90 days, Aetna will offer zero co-pay telemedicine visits – for any reason. Aetna members should use telemedicine as their first line of defense in order to limit potential exposure in physician offices. Cost sharing will be waived for all video visits through the CVS MinuteClinic app, Aetna-covered Teladoc® offerings and in-network providers delivering synchronous virtual care (live video-conferencing) for all Commercial plan designs. Self-insured plan sponsors will be able to opt-out of this program at their discretion.
Through Aetna's Healing Better program, members who are diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive a care package containing CVS over-the-counter medications to help relieve symptoms. The package will also include personal and household cleaning supplies to help keep others in the home protected from potential exposure.
Through existing care management programs, Aetna will proactively reach out to members most at-risk for COVID-19. Care managers will walk members through what they can do to protect themselves, where to get information on the virus, and where to go to get tested.
Aetna is extending its Medicare Advantage virtual evaluation and monitoring visit benefit to all Aetna Commercial members as a fully-covered benefit. This offering will empower members with other conditions that need follow-up care to engage with providers without the concern of sitting in a physician's office and risking potential exposure to COVID-19.
CVS Health is implementing the following programs to educate members about COVID-19 and help address any associated anxiety and stress:
- Opening Crisis Response Lines for all Aetna (Commercial, Medicare, Medicaid) and Caremark members who may be experiencing anxiety related to COVID-19.
- Expanding 24x7 access to the Aetna Nurse Medical Line for all Aetna and Caremark members.
- Providing Aetna plan sponsors with a Resources for Living toolkit with materials specifically developed for members experiencing anxiety related to COVID-19.
Anyone presenting symptoms compatible with COVID-19 should contact their health care provider immediately.
About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings from HealthHUB locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at http://www.cvshealth.com.
Media Contact
Ethan Slavin
860-273-6095
SlavinE@aetna.com