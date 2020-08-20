WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by deploying 77 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida. The opening of these new test sites on Friday, August 21 add to the 221 locations previously opened in Florida.
The 77 additional test sites opening across the state this week are among the more than 1,900 locations CVS Health has opened since May and expand the company's overall testing capacity.
In addition to increasing the number of drive-thru sites, CVS Health has expanded its network of independent third-party lab partners in an effort to help improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results. Given the steps CVS Health has taken, the majority of test results across the country will generally be available within 2-5 days.
"Our national scale and local community presence enable us to uniquely expand people's access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity," said Emmanuel Kolady, Senior Vice President, CVS Health. "We remain grateful to our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores and MinuteClinics open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care."
Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.1 Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional testing sites in Florida include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 277 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- CVS Pharmacy, 24800 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
- CVS Pharmacy, 12080 South Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437
- CVS Pharmacy, 5403 University Parkway, Bradenton, FL 34201
- CVS Pharmacy, 5310 45th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34203
- CVS Pharmacy, 909 East Lumsden Road, Brandon, FL 33511
- CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991
- CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Citrus Hills, FL 34442
- CVS Pharmacy, 4405 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711
- CVS Pharmacy, 1640 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714
- CVS Pharmacy, 4550 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
- CVS Pharmacy, 4650 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek, F 33073
- CVS Pharmacy, 49581 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837
- CVS Pharmacy, 39902 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837
- CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33314
- CVS Pharmacy, 1891 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
- CVS Pharmacy, 1995 North C.R. 19A, Eustis, FL 32726
- CVS Pharmacy, 24450 State Route 44, Eustis, FL 32726
- CVS Pharmacy, 11300 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- CVS Pharmacy, 9170 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912
- CVS Pharmacy, 7581 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- CVS Pharmacy, 16961 Alico Mission Way, Fort Myers, FL 33908
- CVS Pharmacy, 1081 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
- CVS Pharmacy, 2303 SW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607
- CVS Pharmacy, 1621 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 North Orange Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- CVS Pharmacy, 901 North Federal Highway US Rt 1, Hollywood, FL 33109
- CVS Pharmacy, 28740 South Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033
- CVS Pharmacy, 24799 SW 112th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33032
- CVS Pharmacy, 9509 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32257
- CVS Pharmacy, 900 East Main Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054
- CVS Pharmacy, 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025
- CVS Pharmacy, 2536 US Highway 92, East Lakeland, FL 33801
- CVS Pharmacy, 1005 South Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064
- CVS Pharmacy, 5590 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940
- CVS Pharmacy, 12650 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33186
- CVS Pharmacy, 2393 SW 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33155
- CVS Pharmacy, 5748 SW 40th Street South, Miami, FL 33155
- CVS Pharmacy, 3700 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169
- CVS Pharmacy, 16001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027
- CVS Pharmacy, 8901 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025
- CVS Pharmacy, 5585 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
- CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114
- CVS Pharmacy, 7380 Davis Boulevard, Naples, FL 34104
- CVS Pharmacy, 11500 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654
- CVS Pharmacy, 6042 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476
- CVS Pharmacy, 1720 W Highway 326, Ocala, FL 34475
- CVS Pharmacy, 1551 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32073
- CVS Pharmacy, 13960 Landstar Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32824
- CVS Pharmacy, 7001 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32835
- CVS Pharmacy, 9975 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825
- CVS Pharmacy, 7665 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818
- CVS Pharmacy, 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
- CVS Pharmacy, 4974 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32806
- CVS Pharmacy, 8981 Conroy Windemere Road, Orlando, FL 32835
- CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Lockwood Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32756
- CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33401
- CVS Pharmacy, 1701 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
- CVS Pharmacy, 5301 North Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32505
- CVS Pharmacy, 3 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach, FL 33069
- CVS Pharmacy, 7120 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668
- CVS Pharmacy, 2873 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
- CVS Pharmacy, 3724 84th Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34243
- CVS Pharmacy, 7563 SE Maricamp Rd., Silver Springs Shore, FL 34472
- CVS Pharmacy, 301 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- CVS Pharmacy, 3426 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
- CVS Pharmacy, 5345 66th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
- CVS Pharmacy, 845 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
- CVS Pharmacy, 17817 SE 109th Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491
- CVS Pharmacy, 5670 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301
- CVS Pharmacy, 10004 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321
- CVS Pharmacy, 6900 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321
- CVS Pharmacy, 2725 North MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607
- CVS Pharmacy, 3102 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
- CVS Pharmacy, 15499 North Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618
- CVS Pharmacy, 1820 Cheney Highway, Titusville, FL 32780
- CVS Pharmacy, 6846 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
1COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance or through a program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.
Media Contact
Tara Burke, (646) 765-4971
BurkeT1@aetna.com