WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 13 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Connecticut. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 22 add to the 12 locations previously opened on May 15 in Connecticut.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 25 test sites in Connecticut are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
"As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible," said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting."
Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
"Increased testing is key to moving our state and nation forward as we deal with this pandemic. I applaud CVS Health and Governor Lamont for working to continue to expand testing in the First District," said Rep. John B. Larson.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Connecticut include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 81 North Street, Bristol, CT 06010
- CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013
- CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06811
- CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Road, East Lyme, CT 06333
- CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118
- CVS Pharmacy, 1770 Kings Highway, Fairfield, CT 06824
- CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335
- CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114
- CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT 06260
- CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906
- CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902
- CVS Pharmacy, 2005 Norwich-New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382
- CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
