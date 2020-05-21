WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 16 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Arizona. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 22 add to the 10 locations previously opened on May 15 in Arizona.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 26 test sites in Arizona are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
"As we move into a new phase of combatting the pandemic and as communities begin to safely open up their local economies, we need testing to be easily accessible," said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "By further expanding the number of drive-thru test sites available across our retail network, more people can be tested closer to home in a familiar setting."
Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
"Arizona is focused on increasing access to testing," said Governor Ducey. "As we gradually re-energize our economy, we will continue to follow public health guidance. We are grateful to CVS Health for making more drive-through sites available for Arizonans to get tested."
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Arizona include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 180 North Dobson Road, Chandler, AZ 85224
- CVS Pharmacy, 990 East Warner Road, Chandler, AZ 85225
- CVS Pharmacy, 3990 West Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226
- CVS Pharmacy, 990 East Pecos Road, Chandler, AZ 85225
- CVS Pharmacy, 1151 East McKellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85203
- CVS Pharmacy, 7547 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
- CVS Pharmacy, 9230 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85208
- CVS Pharmacy, 5954 East McDowell Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
- CVS Pharmacy, 3560 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
- CVS Pharmacy, 1850 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021
- CVS Pharmacy, 1625 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
- CVS Pharmacy, 10160 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- CVS Pharmacy, 10010 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253
- CVS Pharmacy, 5100 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85716
- CVS Pharmacy, 615 North Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711
- CVS Pharmacy, 6310 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
