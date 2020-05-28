WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 36 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across New York. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 29 add to the 36 locations previously opened in New York.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May, as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites will help enable the company's goal processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
More than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in New York include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 16 New Scotland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208
- CVS Pharmacy, 885 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12206
- CVS Pharmacy, 1980 Kensington Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226
- CVS Pharmacy, 715 Bedford Road, Bedford Hills, NY 10507
- CVS Pharmacy, 251-21 Jamaica Avenue, Bellerose, NY 11426
- CVS Pharmacy, 157-163 Robinson Street, Binghamton, NY 13904
- CVS Pharmacy, 1856 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10150
- CVS Pharmacy, 6510 Brockport-Spencerport Rd, Brockport, NY 14420
- CVS Pharmacy, 565 W235th Street, Bronx, NY 10463
- CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10472
- CVS Pharmacy, 2320 Ralph Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234
- CVS Pharmacy, 4112 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11234
- CVS Pharmacy, 6831 Bay Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11204
- CVS Pharmacy, 392 Kenmore Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14223
- CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Crescent Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065
- CVS Pharmacy, 726 East Main Street, Cobleskill, NY 12043
- CVS Pharmacy, 3081 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY 12522
- CVS Pharmacy, 9300 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051
- CVS Pharmacy, 1304 Fairport Road, Fairport, NY 14450
- CVS Pharmacy, 12 West Ramapo Road, Garnerville, NY 10923
- CVS Pharmacy, 270 Halstead Avenue #278, Harrison, NY 10528
- CVS Pharmacy, 1253 Dix Avenue, Hudson Falls, NY 12839
- CVS Pharmacy, 625 West Clinton Street, Ithaca, NY 14850
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 Ulster Avenue, Kingston, NY 12401
- CVS Pharmacy, 1100 East Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
- CVS Pharmacy, 312 Fayette Street, Manlius, NY 13104
- CVS Pharmacy, Route 44 East, Millerton, NY 12546
- CVS Pharmacy, 211 East Sandford Blvd., Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
- CVS Pharmacy, 203 South Plank Road, Newburgh, NY 12550
- CVS Pharmacy, 202 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY 10562
- CVS Pharmacy, 20 Welcher Avenue, Peekskill, NY 10566
- CVS Pharmacy, 5 Main Street, Queensbury, NY 12801
- CVS Pharmacy, 7568 North Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571
- CVS Pharmacy, 61-15 Metropolitan Ave., Ridgewood, NY 11385
- CVS Pharmacy, 2580 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14623
- CVS Pharmacy, 153-01 10th Avenue, Whitestone, NY 11357
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
