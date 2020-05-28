WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 45 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across New Jersey. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, May 29 add to the 11 locations previously opened in New Jersey.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May, as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites will help enable the company's goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
More than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in New Jersey include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 557 South Atlantic Avenue, Aberdeen, NJ 07747
- CVS Pharmacy, 2311 Route 206, Belle Mead, NJ 08502
- CVS Pharmacy, 5000 Route 42, Blackwood, NJ 08012
- CVS Pharmacy, 440 Union Avenue, Bridgewater, NJ 08807
- CVS Pharmacy, 3313 Brigantine Boulevard, Brigantine, NJ 08203
- CVS Pharmacy, 3002 Mount Ephraim Avenue, Camden, NJ 08104
- CVS Pharmacy, 1 Route 70 East, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
- CVS Pharmacy, 9 Berlin Road, Clementon, NJ 08021
- CVS Pharmacy, 380 Route 18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816
- CVS Pharmacy, 1300 Woodlane Road, Eastampton, NJ 08060
- CVS Pharmacy, 65 River Road, Edgewater, NJ 07020
- CVS Pharmacy, 1133 Inman Avenue, Edison, NJ 08820
- CVS Pharmacy, 8 Eden Avenue, Edison, NJ 08042
- CVS Pharmacy, 798 Route 202, Flemington, NJ 08822
- CVS Pharmacy, 74 South Lakeview Drive, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026
- CVS Pharmacy, 200 Route 33, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619
- CVS Pharmacy, 524 Mullica Hill Road, Harrison, NJ 08062
- CVS Pharmacy, 3391 Highway 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
- CVS Pharmacy, 470 Route 36, Highlands, NJ 07732
- CVS Pharmacy, 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Township, NJ 08527
- CVS Pharmacy, 15 Boonton Turnpike, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
- CVS Pharmacy, 253 Gordon's Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726
- CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Route 73 North, Maple Shade, NJ 08052
- CVS Pharmacy, 483 Route 79, Marlboro, NJ 07751
- CVS Pharmacy, 27 Morristown Road, Matawan, NJ 07747
- CVS Pharmacy, 137 Route 70, Medford, NJ 08055
- CVS Pharmacy, 508 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
- CVS Pharmacy, 2257 US Highway 1 South, North Brunswick, NJ 08823
- CVS Pharmacy, 5740 Berkshire Valley Road, Oakridge, NJ 07438
- CVS Pharmacy, 911 Highway 35, Ocean Township, NJ 07712
- CVS Pharmacy, 2988 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
- CVS Pharmacy, 394 Broadway, Passaic, NJ 07055
- CVS Pharmacy, 4315 Marlton Pike, Pennsauken, NJ 08109
- CVS Pharmacy, 4 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro, NJ 08536
- CVS Pharmacy, 900 North New Road, Pleasantville, NJ 08232
- CVS Pharmacy, 881 State Highway 206, Princeton, NJ 08540
- CVS Pharmacy, 2281 Route 33, Robbinsville, NJ 08691
- CVS Pharmacy, 824 Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078
- CVS Pharmacy, 11 Theatre Centre Street, Sparta, NJ 07871
- CVS Pharmacy, 77 Route 206, Stanhope, NJ 07874
- CVS Pharmacy, 1357 Lakewood Road, Toms River, NJ 08753
- CVS Pharmacy, 1200-1248 Greenwood Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609
- CVS Pharmacy, 2078 US Highway 9 South, Upper Township, NJ 08230
- CVS Pharmacy, 3629 E. Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361
- CVS Pharmacy, 1239 South Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
