WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 16 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Illinois. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 26 add to the 57 locations previously opened in Illinois.
The opening of these new sites reflects the company's commitment to meeting ongoing demand for testing, as well as expanding testing capacity to respond to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The nearly 200 additional test sites opening across the country this week are among the more than 1,400 locations CVS Health has opened since May and expand the company's testing capacity to more than 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
In addition to the drive-thru sites, CVS Health has partnered with a number of community organizations to open eight rapid-response community testing sites across the country, which aim to increase access to testing for uninsured and underserved populations who are at highest risk for COVID-19.
"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people's access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care."
Nearly sixty percent of the company's 1,400 test sites across the country, including 57% of sites in Illinois, are in counties that serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Illinois include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 4609 West Main Street, Belleville, IL 62226
- CVS Pharmacy, 700 West Irving Park Road, Bensenville, IL 60106
- CVS Pharmacy, 121 East Lake Street, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
- CVS Pharmacy, 1725 West Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, IL 60490
- CVS Pharmacy, 1305 Randall Road, Crystal Lake, IL 60014
- CVS Pharmacy, 1022 West Lincoln Highway, DeKalb, IL 60115
- CVS Pharmacy, 739 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
- CVS Pharmacy, 1539 Clavey Road, Highland Park, IL 60035
- CVS Pharmacy, 225 West Court Street, Kankakee, IL 60901
- CVS Pharmacy, 3900 W Elm Street, McHenry, IL 60050
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 West Maple, Mundelein, IL 60060
- CVS Pharmacy, 2050 Nelson Road, New Lenox, IL 60451
- CVS Pharmacy, 9315 North Lindbergh Drive, Peoria, IL 61615
- CVS Pharmacy, 3034 West Lincoln, Peoria, IL 61605
- CVS Pharmacy, 11840 Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60585
- CVS Pharmacy, 4580 RT. 173, Zion, IL 60099
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com
Media Contact
Charlie Rice-Minoso, (773) 610-7100
Rice-MinosoC@aetna.com