WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 38 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Florida. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 26 add to the 81 locations previously opened in Florida.
The opening of these new sites reflects the company's commitment to meeting ongoing demand for testing, as well as expanding testing capacity to respond to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The nearly 200 additional test sites opening across the country this week are among the more than 1,400 locations CVS Health has opened since May and expand the company's testing capacity to more than 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
In addition to the drive-thru sites, CVS Health has partnered with a number of community organizations to open eight rapid-response community testing sites across the country, which aim to increase access to testing for uninsured and underserved populations who are at highest risk for COVID-19.
"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people's access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care."
Nearly sixty percent of the company's 1,400 test sites across the country, including 79% of sites in Florida, are in counties that serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Florida include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 4 South Brevard Avenue, Arcadia FL 34266
- CVS Pharmacy, 101 South Main Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430
- CVS Pharmacy, 301 North Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
- CVS Pharmacy, 520 1st Street W, Bradenton, FL 34208
- CVS Pharmacy, 4302 Cortez Road W, Bradenton, FL 34210
- CVS Pharmacy, 2137 North Young Boulevard, Chiefland, FL 32626
- CVS Pharmacy, 1899 North Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
- CVS Pharmacy, 4710 Palm Beach Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- CVS Pharmacy, 2403 Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- CVS Pharmacy, 3395 West 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33018
- CVS Pharmacy, 1230 West 29th Street, Hialeah, FL 33012
- CVS Pharmacy, 8800 S.E. Bridge Road, Hobe Sound, FL 33455
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 S. Federal Highway, Hollywood, FL 33020
- CVS Pharmacy, 1255 NE Jensen Beach Boulevard, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
- CVS Pharmacy, 575 West Indiantown Road, Jupiter, FL 33458
- CVS Pharmacy, 7030 Jog Road, Lake Worth, FL 33463
- CVS Pharmacy, 101 North Dixie Highway, Lake Worth, FL 33460
- CVS Pharmacy, 5010 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33813
- CVS Pharmacy, 3580 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL 33064
- CVS Pharmacy, 15129 Madeira Way, Madeira Beach, FL 33708
- CVS Pharmacy, 690 N. W. 57th Avenue, Miami, FL 33126
- CVS Pharmacy, 19800 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33169
- CVS Pharmacy, 15700 S.W. 88th Street, Miami, FL 33196
- CVS Pharmacy, 7199 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, FL 33183
- CVS Pharmacy, 5296 Tamiami Trail, Naples, FL 34103
- CVS Pharmacy, 13400 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120
- CVS Pharmacy, 8831 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34120
- CVS Pharmacy, 1825 N.E. 185th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33179
- CVS Pharmacy, 106 North Parrot Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972
- CVS Pharmacy, 3212 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806
- CVS Pharmacy, 955 West 23rd Street, Panama City, FL 32405
- CVS Pharmacy, 105 West Hampton Springs Avenue, Perry, FL 32347
- CVS Pharmacy, 2284 S.E. Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994
- CVS Pharmacy, 7351 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33634
- CVS Pharmacy, 8809 New Tampa Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33647
- CVS Pharmacy, 1706 U.S. Highway 1, Vero Beach, FL 32960
- CVS Pharmacy, 6800 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
- CVS Pharmacy, 435 East Noble Avenue, Williston, FL 32696
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com
Media Contact
Tara Burke, (646) 765-4971
BurkeT1@aetna.com