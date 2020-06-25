WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ongoing effort to help slow the spread of the virus, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing 44 additional test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. The opening of additional test sites on Friday, June 26 add to the 86 locations previously opened in Texas.
The opening of these new sites reflects the company's commitment to meeting ongoing demand for testing, as well as expanding testing capacity to respond to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The nearly 200 additional test sites opening across the country this week are among the more than 1,400 locations CVS Health has opened since May and expand the company's testing capacity to more than 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
In addition to the drive-thru sites, CVS Health has partnered with a number of community organizations to open eight rapid-response community testing sites across the country, including sites at Mercy Clinic's South Fort Worth Clinic and the Ibn Sina Wilcrest Community Clinic in Houston to increase access to testing for uninsured and underserved populations who are at highest risk for COVID-19.
"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our local presence in communities across the country, which enables us to uniquely expand people's access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care."
Nearly sixty percent of the company's 1,400 test sites across the country, including 83% of sites in Texas, are in counties that serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The additional new testing sites in Texas include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 317 East Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79107
- CVS Pharmacy, 3340 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX 79109
- CVS Pharmacy, 2101 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
- CVS Pharmacy, 6850 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, TX 77708
- CVS Pharmacy, 7395 Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville, TX 78520
- CVS Pharmacy, 220 S FM 1626, Buda, TX 78610
- CVS Pharmacy, 801 West Panola Street, Carthage, TX, 75633
- CVS Pharmacy, 9884 Highway 242, Conroe, TX 77385
- CVS Pharmacy, 8027 Kitty Hawk, Converse, TX 78109
- CVS Pharmacy, 1101 FM 2181, Corinth, TX 76210
- CVS Pharmacy, 4166 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
- CVS Pharmacy, 7798 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
- CVS Pharmacy, 10515 Fry Road, Cypress, TX, 77433
- CVS Pharmacy, 2820 West University Drive, Edinburg, TX 78539
- CVS Pharmacy, 5010 Wesley Street, Greenville, TX 75401
- CVS Pharmacy, 118 East Harrison, Harlingen, TX 78550
- CVS Pharmacy, 8000 N. Sam Houston Pkwy East., Humble, TX 77396
- CVS Pharmacy, 10222 East Freeway, Jacinto City, TX 77029
- CVS Pharmacy, 3402 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79410
- CVS Pharmacy, 608 North Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79416
- CVS Pharmacy, 3402 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
- CVS Pharmacy, 923 West Frank Street, Lufkin, TX 75908
- CVS Pharmacy, 5600 North 23rd Street, McAllen, TX 78504
- CVS Pharmacy, 5315 Briarwood Avenue, Midland, TX 79707
- CVS Pharmacy, 210 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130
- CVS Pharmacy, 2020 South Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130
- CVS Pharmacy, 4101 East 42nd Street, Odessa, TX 79762
- CVS Pharmacy, 930 Southmore Avenue, Pasadena, TX 77520
- CVS Pharmacy, 11600 Shadow Creek, Pearland, TX 77584
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 So. Cage Blvd., Pharr, TX 78577
- CVS Pharmacy, 111 East Hidalgo Avenue, Raymondville, TX 78580
- CVS Pharmacy, 9140 Guilbeau, San Antonio, TX 78250
- CVS Pharmacy, 7208 FM 78, San Antonio, TX 78244
- CVS Pharmacy, 22135 IH-10 W, San Antonio, TX 78257
- CVS Pharmacy, 2018 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78201
- CVS Pharmacy, 2801 Nogalitos Street, San Antonio, TX 78225
- CVS Pharmacy, 4805 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230
- CVS Pharmacy, 8602 Huebner Road, San Antonio, TX 78240
- CVS Pharmacy, 2920 E Southcross Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78223
- CVS Pharmacy, 3502 SE Military Drive, San Antonio, TX 78223
- CVS Pharmacy, 920 Highway 80, San Marcos, TX 78666
- CVS Pharmacy, 2902 Palmer Highway, Texas City, TX 77590
- CVS Pharmacy, 601 North Valley Mills, Waco, TX 76710
- CVS Pharmacy, 1710 North Richmond Road, Wharton, TX 77488
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
