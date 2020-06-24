WOONSOCKET, R.I., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced the launch of Return Ready™, a comprehensive, customizable COVID-19 testing solution for employers and universities. The solution helps return employees to worksites and students, faculty and staff to campuses, and integrates COVID-19 testing for ongoing business continuity. With flexible technology options for on-site testing and/or drive-thru testing at CVS Pharmacy locations, organizations can design a customized testing strategy to meet their unique needs. Return Ready builds on CVS Health's commitment to helping the country on its path forward by making COVID-19 testing available to consumers, the business community, universities and vulnerable populations impacted by the virus.
At the core of the end-to-end solution is a customized COVID-19 testing strategy guided by clinical consultation that allows organizations to choose who, how, where, and when to test employees or students. The solution also includes:
- Clinician-informed protocols and guidance for symptom checking and temperature screenings;
- On-site licensed professionals for COVID-19 testing and support;
- Turnkey employee and student communications toolkit;
- Digital tools for test scheduling and sharing of results;
- Integrated reporting and analytics across testing locations;
- On-site immunization clinic with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended vaccination services, such as the seasonal flu vaccine; and
- Access to add-on solutions such as thermal scanners, digital symptom monitoring and contact tracing technology.
"Organizations can rely on our customizable return to worksite and campus solution, which will evolve and adapt to include the latest COVID-19 testing technology and clinical protocols to meet their specific population health management needs," said Troyen Brennan, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Return Ready is one more way that we're increasing access to COVID-19 testing options whether in the local community at CVS Pharmacy locations or where people work and study."
How Return Ready testing works
Return Ready offers organizations clinical consultation, end-to-end testing execution, integrated reporting and additional health and safety solutions to help reduce COVID-19 transmission. The testing technology options include point-of-care testing with results in a few minutes or third-party lab processed testing with results in a few days. The organization can choose to offer testing on-site – and in a safe testing environment set up by CVS Health – or in the local community at one of the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations – which are anticipated to reach 1,400 sites by the end of the week. For example, some organizations with high-density populations working in close proximity that need rapid results may choose on-site, point-of-care testing overseen by licensed CVS Health professionals to receive immediate alerts of positive results for contact tracing. Others may prefer lab-processed tests, with results in a few days, conducted either on-site or at a nearby CVS Pharmacy testing location, which enables organizations to test a large number of individuals quickly and/or ensures convenience for those with a distributed workforce. Many organizations may choose a combination of both testing options, and the testing protocols will vary based on the organization's physical worksite environment and COVID-19 risk and exposure.
Return Ready also includes an analytics dashboard for ongoing oversight and trends across worksite location(s), along with state and federal reporting of test results, as required. The company's testing protocols are informed by the latest technology and science, giving organizations the ability to continually access emerging testing solutions and protocols. Return Ready is available to U.S. employers and universities, and in addition, CVS Health will implement the solution for its own employees.
CVS Health's commitment to COVID-19 testing
Return Ready builds on CVS Health's leadership in responding to the pandemic that began with its very first COVID-19 testing site in March. Now, through its extensive presence in communities across the country, and clinical, operational, and technological expertise, CVS Health is improving access to COVID-19 testing and helping people manage pandemic-related health challenges. This includes a focus on testing in underserved and vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, as well as solutions that increase testing for patients and staff in nursing homes and rehab facilities.
For more information on Return Ready, visit https://cvshealth.com/returnready. In addition, learn more about the steps that CVS Health is taking to address the COVID-19 pandemic at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
