WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced the official launch of Time for Care, a campaign that reinforces the importance of accessing primary health care. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans have appropriately focused on staying home to keep themselves and others healthy. Although this kind of physical distancing is still an essential component of preventing the spread of COVID-19, it is critical for people to continue prioritizing health care needs.
"While we remain focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19, we also need to make sure that we're encouraging people to get the care they need to avoid worse health outcomes in the future – particularly people with chronic health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease," said Garth Graham, MD, MPH, Vice President, Community Health and Chief Community Health Officer for CVS Health. "The 'Time for Care' campaign drives that message home while reminding everyone of the precautions they can take to prevent the spread of COVID-19."
Time for Care includes a national television ad, which launches today, along with a microsite, digital content, and Aetna member program components that address concerns for people with chronic health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, as well as specific health issues such as high-risk pregnancies due to preeclampsia. To help inform the campaign's design, Aetna and Morning Consult initiated a national survey among 4,400 Americans to identify barriers to accessing care amid COVID-19.
Key findings include:
- Nearly 60 percent of Americans said they have canceled or delayed a health care appointment due to concerns about exposure to COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- Half of Americans have concerns the pandemic has negatively affected their own health or the health of someone in their household
- Nearly 60 percent of people with chronic conditions are concerned the pandemic has negatively affected their own health or the health of someone in their household
- Fifty percent of pregnant mothers are not confident their primary care physicians have put the necessary measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19
COVID-19 has deeply affected the Black and Hispanic communities across the U.S. where higher rates of chronic conditions are common. CVS Health is actively working to address these racial and ethnic health disparities by expanding community-based testing in underserved areas. More information is available at https://cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-information-locations.
Dr. Graham added, "Now is the time to reevaluate both our physical and mental health needs – not only for our families, but for ourselves. We all need to find ways to actively and safely reconnect with health care providers and encourage loved ones to do the same."
To learn more, visit aetna.com/timeforcare and follow #TimeForCare to join the conversation.
