WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 22 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 23 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Georgia. The opening of additional test sites across the state and country will be announced by the end of the month.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 23 test sites in Georgia are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."
Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
"Our friends in the private sector continue to play a critical role in our efforts to ramp up COVID-19 testing and ensure access for all Georgians," said Governor Brian Kemp. "CVS Health has been a tremendous partner in this fight, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Georgia as they expand testing in communities throughout our state."
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in Georgia include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road, Douglasville, GA 30134
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway, Norcross, GA 30092
- CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive, SE., Smyrna, GA 30080
- CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30003
- CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell, GA 30076
- CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024
- CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road, Canton, GA 30014
- CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW., Lawrenceville, GA 30043
- CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road, Dacula, GA 30019
- CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA 30606
- CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW., Austell, GA 30106
- CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road, Cumming, GA 30040
- CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080
- CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn Street, Fayetteville, GA 30214
- CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406
- CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway, Buford, GA 30518
- CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road, Marietta, GA 30066
- CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA 31405
- CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
- CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton, GA 30115
- CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, GA 30019
- CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
