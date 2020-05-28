WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 29 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 39 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Virginia.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and deliver on the company's commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27. These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."
More than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
"If you're worried you may have COVID-19, you should be able to get tested," said Governor Ralph S. Northam, a physician. "I appreciate CVS stepping up to help more Virginians get access to testing--at no cost, even if you don't have insurance. These 39 sites are an important part of Virginia's testing plan. They are in the community, they're open seven days a week, and they are staffed by people you can trust."
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in Virginia include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 6400 Landsdowne Center, Alexandria, VA 22315
- CVS Pharmacy, 7205 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003
- CVS Pharmacy, 3401 Charles Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041
- CVS Pharmacy, 1700 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901
- CVS Pharmacy, 1329 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA 23320
- CVS Pharmacy, 2981 Military Highway S., Chesapeake, VA 23323
- CVS Pharmacy, 16712 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Dumfries, VA 22026
- CVS Pharmacy, 10090 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA 22030
- CVS Pharmacy, 3921 Prosperity Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22031
- CVS Pharmacy, 9009 Silverbrook Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22079
- CVS Pharmacy, 5832 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 4201 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 10000 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
- CVS Pharmacy, 1511 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22401
- CVS Pharmacy, 1020 Seneca Road, Great Falls, VA 22066
- CVS Pharmacy, 7515 Williamson Road, Hollins, VA 24019
- CVS Pharmacy, 616 East Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20176
- CVS Pharmacy, 19305 Ruby Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176
- CVS Pharmacy, 2009 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- CVS Pharmacy, 6360 Hoadly Road, Manassas, VA 20112
- CVS Pharmacy, 13180 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, VA 23113
- CVS Pharmacy, 13000 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23602
- CVS Pharmacy, 4261 Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23505
- CVS Pharmacy, 3717 Hampton Blvd. (SWC), Norfolk, VA 23508
- CVS Pharmacy, 5829 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23703
- CVS Pharmacy, 31 W. Main Street, Radford, VA 24141
- CVS Pharmacy, 8820 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
- CVS Pharmacy, 8811 Forest Hill Road, Richmond, VA 23235
- CVS Pharmacy, 5001 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225
- CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond, VA 23233
- CVS Pharmacy, 8121 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23236
- CVS Pharmacy, 1205 N. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA 23223
- CVS Pharmacy, 902 Garrisonville Road, Stafford, VA 22554
- CVS Pharmacy, 1280 North Great Neck, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
- CVS Pharmacy, 6099 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464
- CVS Pharmacy, 1688 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
- CVS Pharmacy, 1600 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23185
- CVS Pharmacy, 2207 Valley Avenue, Winchester, VA 22601
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
Media Contact
Tara Burke, (646) 765-4971
BurkeT1@Aetna.com