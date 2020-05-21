WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the company's comprehensive efforts to help slow the spread of the virus, on Friday, May 22 CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will open 44 new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas. The opening of additional test sites across the state and country will be announced by the end of the month.
These new sites will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company's nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy, announced April 27. CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity. The 44 test sites in Texas are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."
Once fully operational, more than half of the company's 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.
Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 22 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.
Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.
The new testing sites in Texas include:
- CVS Pharmacy, 5526 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
- CVS Pharmacy, 2610 Lake Austin Boulevard, Austin, TX 78703
- CVS Pharmacy, 11300 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
- CVS Pharmacy, 11725 North FM 620, Austin, TX 78750
- CVS Pharmacy, 3500 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78749
- CVS Pharmacy, 2950 North Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706
- CVS Pharmacy, 4100 State Highway 121, Carrollton, TX 75010
- CVS Pharmacy, 6915 West Avenue, Castle Hills, TX 78213
- CVS Pharmacy, 825 South Crowley Road, Crowley, TX 76036
- CVS Pharmacy, 26265 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77433
- CVS Pharmacy, 12550 Louetta Road, Cypress, TX 77429
- CVS Pharmacy, 3133 East Lemmon Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
- CVS Pharmacy, 12051 Tierra Este Road, El Paso, TX 79938
- CVS Pharmacy, 1780 N Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso, TX 79935
- CVS Pharmacy, 8041 N. Mesa Street Suite A, El Paso, TX 79922
- CVS Pharmacy, 3614 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107
- CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Lebanon Road, Frisco, TX 75034
- CVS Pharmacy, 5702 Lavon Drive, Garland, TX 75040
- CVS Pharmacy, 4203 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- CVS Pharmacy, 3701 Ira E. Woods Avenue, Grapevine, TX 76092
- CVS Pharmacy, 12980 Bandera Road, Helotes, TX 78023
- CVS Pharmacy, 15010 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
- CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77006
- CVS Pharmacy, 5402 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77056
- CVS Pharmacy, 2469 Bay Area, Houston, TX 77058
- CVS Pharmacy, 5603 FM1960 W, Houston, TX 77069
- CVS Pharmacy, 801 North Tarrant Parkway, Keller, TX 76248
- CVS Pharmacy, 5002 West Main Street, League City, TX 77573
- CVS Pharmacy, 2200 Matlock Road, Mansfield, TX 76063
- CVS Pharmacy, 1413 Oates Drive, Mesquite, TX 75043
- CVS Pharmacy, 8995 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, TX 75070
- CVS Pharmacy, 2712 Highway 365, Nederland, TX 77642
- CVS Pharmacy, 2101 West Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, TX 75023
- CVS Pharmacy, 605 West Campbell Road, Richardson, TX 75080
- CVS Pharmacy, 1855 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, TX 78664
- CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Saginaw, Saginaw, TX 76179
- CVS Pharmacy, 23530 Wilderness Oak, San Antonio, TX 78258
- CVS Pharmacy, 120 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78258
- CVS Pharmacy, 7603 Culebra, San Antonio, TX 78251
- CVS Pharmacy, 2232 Repsdorph Road, Seabrook, TX 77586
- CVS Pharmacy, 2693 FM 3009, Schertz, TX 78154
- CVS Pharmacy, 25110 Grogans Mill Road, Spring, TX 77380
- CVS Pharmacy, 8754 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, TX 77379
A complete list of CVS Pharmacy Drive-thru test sites can be found here.
More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.
For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.
